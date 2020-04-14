COVID-19 tsunami leaves Robeson County thirsty

The irony of being a castaway adrift on a life raft is dying from thirst in the middle of an ocean. This aptly illustrates our current condition in rural America. While coronavirus hot spots are drowning, rural regions are dying of thirst.
Some cities have been overrun by patients during the COVID-19 crisis. A national effort to distance from others by issuing stay-at-home orders has been necessary to save lives. Our prayer is that the efforts are effective as the personal impact on hard-hit areas cannot be understated.
Paradoxically, many rural areas are suffering a different demise. The suffering isn’t as great as loss of life. But it is a different impact nonetheless.
While New York hospitals suffer from too many patients, local hospitals have had too few. This has forced staff layoffs. Restaurants also struggle. Cosmetologists have shut down shops. The economic impact to the region will linger long after the virus is gone.
Three different studies from the United Kingdom, Italy and Iceland all independently demonstrated that over half of coronavirus patients had no symptoms. This emphasizes the importance of social distancing even if not sick. The upside of the studies is more than half the population could have already been infected and didn’t know. Which means herd immunity may have begun. The unfortunate thing is we will only know retrospectively.
You’d never think a pandemic would be part of a political analysis column. But here we are. Monday morning quarterbacks will later point fingers on what could have been done better. Actually, with the exception of using the crisis to score a few political points or inject pet funding projects into legislation — both sides have worked fairly well together.
While trying to make sense of political, economic and health impacts to our region, the local media has even suffered losses. There is a reason media has special constitutional protections: they help guard our freedom. If that voice is locally lost, even those who hate the media will suffer.
But while we should mourn any loss of local media, the national media is a more contentious topic. Former Secretary of Education William Bennett recently referred to the coronavirus as an advantaged disease as national media pushes the worst-case scenario into every story either for ratings or bias.
You’d never know from the media that 98% of coronavirus victims recover or that each month more die from cancer, stroke or influenza. Certainly, COVID-19 is bad because there is no vaccine or treatment, but perspective must be maintained to prevent panic.
Information sanity is a valuable commodity. Medical professionals are strained with high-risk patient exposure and watch death firsthand. They want this to be over.
Businesses have also suffered as there is much social woe that accompanies a longstanding impact to the economy. No one wants to risk another viral wave, but they want to get back to normal as well.
Regardless of when government leaders decide to declare victory and reopen the economy, criticism will follow. There are risks to reopening the nation too soon or not soon enough. A balanced media could fairly portray this difficulty as no one has a crystal ball. But that is doubtful.
The hope is we will be leaner after all this. When regulations must be lifted to make government and business function more efficiently during a pandemic, you have to wonder if those same regulations or barriers were needed in the first place.
Robeson County is not a population-dense area. So, while we hopefully will be spared from being overrun by COVID-19 victims, our economy was fragile before the pandemic. COVID-19 has become a double-edged sword that has cut us both ways.
The pandemic is bad. We pray for its end, an economy that rebounds and a media that learns to be fair. Until then we die of thirst while surrounded by a tsunami.
Phillip Stephens is Chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.