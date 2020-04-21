People should join movement to end Trump presidency

In times of crisis, Americans don’t want to think about politics, they want to know how to protect their families. But with an election rapidly approaching amidst a global pandemic, we have to consider whether or not the current president is the right person to lead us out of dark times.

Many of my fellow Republicans might answer that question too quickly, ignoring widespread evidence that Donald Trump is not only unfit to lead, he is incapable. While the coronavirus is not his fault, the failures in government, leadership, and preparation are. His repeated attempts to deny or downplay real threats to our lives only compounded his mistakes and put more American lives in jeopardy.

It isn’t just the public health mistakes that are coming home to roost now, it’s more than three years of poor leadership, abandoned principles, and open corruption. From historically surging deficits to a war on accountability, Donald Trump has been anything but conservative. Another term would only do more damage to our government and to our American values.

The truth is, Donald Trump has failed to look after our country, failed to safeguard us from looming threats, and failed to put us on a better footing for our future. He’s exploded the national debt, spent millions of our tax dollars on his own private businesses, and abused his office for political gain. He’s sacrificed long term stability for immediate, headline-grabbing gains, many of which have been fleeting, overexaggerated, or entirely fabricated.

The cumulative effect of the Trump presidency has been to weaken America’s long-term prosperity, put us in the back seat of global affairs, and cozy up to foreign despots who regularly attack and undermine democracy. Our honored conservative principles are not his values, they are his hostages.

He says he’s the rule of law president, even as he attacks law enforcement officers, fires inspectors general, and flouts the laws intended to keep presidents in check. He says he loves the military, but regularly disrespects the chain of command and raids their budget to fund political stunts. Finally, he says he’s pro-life, but when a generational threat to American lives appeared on our shores he lied to downplay it, encouraged reckless behavior, and golfed instead of organizing a national strategy to prepare and respond.

Donald Trump will claim to be whatever he needs to win more power for himself, his children, and his coterie of grifting accomplices. But the question isn’t what does he say, it’s what has his presidency brought us?

In North Carolina, the answer is clear. The party he leads now shares his disdain for rules and accountability. They’ve tried to steal elections and cover their tracks. His ‘loyalty above decency’ message has elevated candidates more interested in serving him than their home state.

His anti-free trade policies have cost North Carolina businesses billions. Farmers in the Old North State have been forced to take more than $100 million in bailouts because of his tariffs, which have also raised prices on families and small businesses.

For North Carolina’s military families, funding for base schools, hospitals and facilities have all been diverted at the president’s demand. More than $40 million dollars were taken from hurricane ravaged Camp Lejeune. To this day, that money for North Carolina’s military families has not been replenished.

Even worse, the 700,000 veterans who live in North Carolina have been let down by the administration. The department’s dysfunction has actually gotten worse. VA leadership became a revolving door, and VA hospitals in the state continued to lie about wait times to cover up their failures.

Republicans across America are already standing up to say they won’t vote for this failed administration again. I hope North Carolinian Republicans will join that national movement by rejecting four more years of daily embarrassments, lies, and craven acts performed in the office that once housed the likes of Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln.

Evan McMullin Guest columnist

Evan McMullin is the executive director of Stand Up Republic. He is a former CIA operations officer, policy director for the House Republican Conference and independent candidate for president in 2016.

