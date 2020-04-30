It is perfectly rational to understand the need to social distance but revive the economy at the same time. Don’t buy into pundits who inject more politics into population health and economics than is necessary. Here’s how that works.

Understand models aren’t perfect. That’s why they are called models and not reality. Obviously, all the models were too hot. It was projected that even with the earliest and most strict quarantine measures that our nation would still experience more hospitalizations and death at this point.

While any hospitalization or death is horrific and New York was hit hard, we have to put it all in perspective. Society did a good job social distancing. But we probably didn’t do as great a job as we think. We may later learn the models were over projecting, the contagion spread was skewed, the reproduction rate was earlier than we thought or quite possibly more people were infected than we imagined. Don’t blame Democrats, Republicans or the model makers. Blame the virus and our attempts at understanding the future which is always a guess at best.

How do we come back? Cautiously. Where the quarantine for a year crowd is correct is that it will be a while before a vaccine is developed and vulnerable populations will be at risk. What the open the economy folks get right is many more are at risk of economic collapse. This isn’t a debate between saving one life or losing one hundred jobs. Because you can save lives and revive the economy simultaneously. Politicians should stop pretending it’s a zero-sum game where one side wins and one side has to lose. That’s just pure politics and lack of critical thinking.

Have you noticed that the most isolated populations (prisons & nursing homes) are where the worst outbreaks have occurred? Locked down doesn’t fully protect. But opening things up completely has problems as well.

Sure, Sweden kept things more open. The president was even critical of their approach, which was a thoughtful method. But understand that though their infection rate was lower than the U.S., it was higher than countries surrounding it. Then again, the infection rate is simply a number compared to testing and a vague indicator. I hear North Korea has a zero infection rate, for example. It depends on the extent of testing procedures. So where do we go if those considerations don’t provide solutions?

First understand that without a vaccine, vulnerable populations need protecting. Not only are young and healthy populations at less risk and recover 98% of the time, studies have shown over half don’t even have symptoms. Older populations with co-morbidities are the ones who get terribly sick and die at higher rates.

Also understand that without vaccines, vulnerable populations are protected through herd immunity. When 70-90% of the population has been infected, recover and are immune, the other 30-10% are protected indirectly.

The first stage of testing was PCR testing. This is a swab that simply detects the presence of viral antigen. We have been testing to detect the presence of disease with this test.

The next stage is serology testing. Antibodies develop in the blood weeks after disease. We need to transition to serology testing to determine what percentage of the population may have immunity already.

Tell me that number. Then we can have a better discussion on how to proceed. Without that number, all we have are things like reproduction rates, infection rates, hospitalizations and death totals. All these numbers have utility. They all simply have different bias. But it’s all we’ve got.

We know the curve has been flattened. The question is how much we flattened it or how much it really flattened on its own. We also know we’ve flattened the economy in general and the healthcare system in particular. No one is visiting the doctor or hospital despite those places having better infection control procedures than your local grocery store. Seeing your doctor should be safer.

The point is the economy can be reasonably opened with healthy workers at less risk who take precautions. But those at risk can reasonably stay sheltered as they should. Open or closed there will always be a risky bridge between the populations (think prisons and nursing homes). That’s the real issue.

It’s not whether to open or stay closed. It’s more a matter of learning how to bridge healthy populations with populations at risk. At the end of the day, we may find the whole world closed the barn door after the horse got loose.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Phillip-Stephens-BW.jpg

Phillip Stephens Contributing columnist