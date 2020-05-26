Southeastern Health plans for new normal in days after COVID-19

The past few months have been unlike anything we’ve experienced. Beginning in March, and in a matter of days, the entire world’s focus and priorities shifted to the very real threat of the novel coronavirus. At Southeastern Health, our team quickly banded together to put plans in place to treat patients affected by the virus, while preparing for a predicted patient surge.

At the onset of the pandemic, we took several steps to limit the spread of the virus and focus our resources on COVID-19 patient care. We did this by activating our hospital’s Incident Command Center, temporarily suspending elective procedures, limiting in-person visits to our clinics and ramping up telehealth services, transitioning employees to work-from-home and more. All of these measures were taken to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees, while ensuring we were best positioned to meet the immediate needs of our community.

Thankfully, we have not experienced the patient surge we initially expected. Yet, because of the incredible work of so many leaders and employees, we remain prepared to safely treat patients who are affected by the virus. Going forward, safety continues to be our number one priority. We are continuing to collaborate with local and state departments of health. This collaboration has helped to increase our understanding of the virus, expand both testing and our use of new models of care, all while making certain our employees have the protective equipment needed to safely care for patients.

At the same time, we are beginning to safely resume elective procedures that have been put on hold since March. As these services begin to ramp up, we are doing so thoughtfully and safely by first focusing on patients and procedures with the lowest risk.

A new normal is beginning to return, one where we will continue to exist alongside the virus until there is a vaccine or we develop herd immunity. The outpouring of love and support we’ve received from the community over the past few months has been incredible. We deeply appreciate your continued support as we navigate this new chapter together.

In the immediate wake of the pandemic, we are taking a close look at how the pandemic has impacted our financial outlook and the steps we need to take in positioning Southeastern Health for a strong future. The unplanned expenses associated with securing additional supplies and protective equipment, coupled with the significant drop in volumes as we temporarily suspended all elective procedures, and some other services, have had a negative impact on our system. These measures were, without a doubt, the right thing to do to protect our patients and employees, but they, nonetheless, have had a significant financial impact.

While we are grateful for the support we have received from federal and state government through the CARES Act and more, the reality is that the funding we’ve received only covers a very small percentage of our operating expenses. The majority of the funding we have received has been either one-time advance payments for dollars that we would have received later in the year or has come in the form of loans that will need to be paid back.

Our leadership team is working diligently in planning for our new normal. We also have a clear understanding that the challenges we faced in delivering health care before COVID-19 require continued focus and effort. The path will not always be easy. In spite of that, it is the utmost importance that we continue to move forward in ways that secure sustainable, long-term access to safe, high-quality care in Robeson County. While there are still unknowns as a result of the pandemic, our commitment is unwavering to the communities we serve. Southeastern Health is here for you – today, tomorrow and in the future.

Joann Anderson is president/CEO of Southeastern Health.