What we all need now: empathy

“I call him religious who understands the suffering of others.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

It was in the fall of 2017 and at the height of the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick that a buddy of mine and an admirer of Vonta Leach expressed disappointment in a story in The Robesonian in which Leach said, were he still in the NFL, he would have taken a knee as well.

I presume you know to what I am referring, but if in fact you have emerged from a cave were on a deserted island, Kaepernick that fall was protesting the deaths of young black men at the hands of police officers — a national scourge that is fresh on all our minds after the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing fallout — by kneeling for the national anthem.

At the time, I had penned an editorial in support of Kaepernick and Leach’s position, calling protest very American while questioning the need to do so on the football field.

My friend disagreed with my position as well.

So I said as a way of explanation that “I don’t know what it is like to grow up black and in Rowland in the 1980s” as did Vonta, the point being: Different life experiences will give way to different perspectives on life.

I suggested we would all do well to try to empathize with those who think differently in an effort to better understand them.

I also don’t know what it is like to be a good police officer being smeared with a very broad brush. I worked closely with hundreds of law enforcement officers during my 24 years as editor of this newspaper and, with a couple of exceptions, I found them to be professional, dedicated and competent. Overwhelmingly nice guys and gals with a shared commitment to put their life on the line in order to make yours better.

Law enforcement officers in recent days have been asked to stand still while they have been spat on and cursed at, and in a very real sense, they are being hunted, with at least one killed as I write this, and many more shot or otherwise injured, some critically.

I also don’t know what it is like to be a small-business owner and to stand helplessly as all that you have built in order to provide for you and your loved ones is disassembled, first by the coronavirus, and now by thugs of all shades, on the left and right, who have hijacked a righteous national protest to torch buildings, fling bricks and steal flat-screen TV’s.

I have been — and this is my good luck — a spectator to all of this. I am not a young black man, a law enforcement officer, nor an owner of a small business.

But I worry about them, as well as this country, which is a tender box, divided like I have never seen in my almost 63 years, putting our democracy in peril.

But I do believe we all can do something, and that is to try to add a little bit of empathy into our lives, and to imagine what a young black man must feel when he is confronted by a police officer, what law enforcement officers must endure when they are mocked and abused while under the order to stand down, and what small-business owners feel as they watch all that they have built go up in flames. That challenge is not rhetorical. You should take a moment and try it.

In doing so, we all have the power to make this a better, more forgiving, and kinder nation — even if by just a fraction.

During these difficult times, I will take that.