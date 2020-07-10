Instead of 2, let’s try zero anthems

I have an idea, and fans of the NFL, those of us who remain, have already thought about it.

If the NFL plays games this fall, and it needs to for my sanity as well as the country’s, let’s not play any anthem in advance of the kickoff, not the “Star Spangled Banner,” nor what is now being referred to as the black national anthem — “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” As of now, the plan is to play both, at least in Week 1, which will be seen for what it is, another mindless capitulation that divides, not unites.

Skipping any anthem would make the highest number of people happy or angry, which would at least be unifying, not divisive.

This nation experimented for a long time with “separate but equal,” and it didn’t work so well with water fountains, theater seating, bathrooms or schools. Not sure why we would want to try that again just to kick off a football game.

The five minutes saved could be put to better use. Perhaps grabbing a beer or a soda, a hot dog or a pretzel. A quick trip to the men’s or ladies’ room, or the one for those unsure. Or a call to the bookie to see if the line has moved in a more favorable direction.

I’m not sure how the tradition of singing the “Star Spangled Banner” before sporting events was established, but it began in a different America than the one that exists today. For everything, there is a season.

The national anthem before NFL games became political as soon as Colin Kaepernick took a knee in 2016 and a year later others, egged on by President Trump, followed. We don’t need yet one more thing dividing this country — and you can be sure of this, when “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rings loudly, there will be those who will take a knee. It won’t matter if one does, or a dozen do. It will be the headline that day, and for days to come, driving deeper the wedge.

We have all sang Francis Scott Key’s observations from Sept. 14, 1814, as the 35-year-old lawyer watched British ships pummel Fort McHenry in Baltimore during the War of 1812 that would be better named the War of 1812 through 1815 — essentially a second revolution against the British that made us 2 and oh. Key was inspired by the sight of Old Glory, then with 15 stars and stripes, flying above the fort during the bombardment. The anthem became a national treasure, one that honors this nation’s freedom, and one that few can correctly recite when called upon to do it alone.

Less familiar, at least to us white folks, is “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a sparkling hymn. It was written in 1900 by James Weldon Johnson, who would later lead the NAACP. His brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, put music to it in 1905, and it was first performed publicly in 1919 as part of a celebration of the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, the president whose proclamation freed the slaves, prompting a call for a Juneteenth national holiday. That comes at a time some — paradoxically — want statues of our 16th and greatest president removed. What these people really need is a history lesson.

I suggest you Google “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which puts words to the pursuit of an elusive liberty — not its attainment.

“We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

‘Til now we stand at last,

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.”

There is nothing empty about the struggle for equality in this country, but playing two anthems before a sporting event doesn’t move the needle in a positive direction. Instead, it is just one more thing for us to bicker about.

I know there are those who plan to boycott the NFL, arguing that they don’t want to support these spoiled and entitled athletes, most of whom are black. That ignores a lot, including that the players are simply cashing in on what the free market provides, there are fewer than 2,000 players in NFL and it was a lot of sweat and pain that got them there, careers are short and the injury risk high, and many use their fame and fortune for the betterment of their communities.

I watch football games because I enjoy the competition, and I admire the abilities that the players bring to the arena. I don’t need to agree with them politically.

Each day we hear again of another sports event being cancelled, such as the Ryder Cup, or postponed or modified, such as college football. I believe that the value of the respite that sports provides has been apparent during these days of COVID-19, and their incremental return will do a lot to heal this nation.

If the NFL plays games, I will be watching. If I have to endure the playing of two anthems, then I will. But I prefer not to.