A long, strange trip it’s been

As a way to treat an infection that I was suffering with, my doctor — a brilliant man and excellent physician — recently recommended I take two antibiotics for seven days each.

No problem, I thought, but then he added, “With one of them, you can’t consume any alcohol for those seven days.” He then explained why, saying that Metronidazole, when mixed with alcohol, would make me violently ill and I would likely vomit, not a little, but a lot.

Dang, I thought, the worst side effect ever for a medication: Forced sobriety.

So I did the prudent thing: Sought a second opinion, not concerning the diagnosis which I trusted, but the mixture of alcohol, specifically a couple of Bud Lites and a glass of $7.99 red wine, with Metronidazole. A friend and classmate who graduated pharmacy school at one of the nation’s top universities confirmed the “Antabuse” reaction, and added, “Best wait 48 hours after your last dose before you have alcohol to let your system get rid of it.”

Seven days had just turned to eight, so I did the prudent thing: I sought a third opinion, which was found on the warning label on the actual medicine bottle. It said without a hint of sympathy: “Do not drink alcoholic beverages when taking this medication.”

I can’t publish my reaction, even though the days of George Carlin’s seven dirty words are distant. If I did, you might not hear from me again.

I think I know what you are thinking, because I floated this balloon — jokingly — on Facebook. The reaction surprised me, but shouldn’t have.

Responses fell into two camps: One included teetotalers and probably a few who had fought some alcohol-related demons who warned me about drinking too much, forgetting that I am an expert on drinking too much. I could write a book on it if I had made notes. Those days are gone, except for special occasions

Their concern, I am sure, was genuine, but I am here today to proclaim I don’t have a problem drinking alcohol, and that consumption is at a five-decade low.

A wise man once told me that the problem with not drinking alcohol is that you never feel any better during the day than when you get out of bed. I never forgot that. Thanks, Dad.

And we have all heard centenarians explain the secret to reaching the 100-year mark was a single alcoholic drink a day. If a single drink a day will get you to 100, I think 300 is a realistic goal for me. It will be so easy to shoot my age on the golf course.

I will brag that not once in 24 years as editor of this newspaper did I lay out for illness. Two minor surgeries — one for an elbow, the other open heart — did cost me one day and 17 days respectively. I submit to you that attendance record is not one that folks who drink too much and too often can claim.

The second camp of folks would be those who, I am sure, enjoy a cocktail or two as do I. Their responses were limited to likes, smiley faces and other emoticons, probably as a way to cling to some anonymity and dodge a public shaming.

I like a beer, but I like living better, so on July 18 I had no pre-meal beer (beer is the plural of beer, correct?) or post-meal wine.

The days passed slowly, and the nights unmercifully so, until I took my last dose of Metronidazole on Thursday. (It fixed the infection and thanks for asking). So I was faced on Friday with this decision: Do I do as my doctor suggested, or play it safe and follow the advice of the pharmacy school graduate? Here I will surprise: I decided to wait those 48 hours, and they expired on Friday.

As I embarked on this long strange trip, I had several thoughts.

Would I miss having a beer or two and a glass of wine? Sure did.

Would I lose a significant amount of weight, and be motivated to continue to abstain? Well, I lost some weight, about 4.8 pounds, but that was not persuasive.

Would I sleep better? Did not, but that has rarely been an issue.

Would I feel better? Nope. Could not tell a difference.

The concern was that eight days of no alcohol would come with benefits that would make me decide to give it up alcohol altogether.

Dodged that bullet. Cheers.