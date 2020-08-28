Staying alive: That’s No. 63 — or 64

Wednesday was my birthday. That was Aug. 26 if you want to make a note to stick on the fridge for future reference.

I make that declaration not to brag, because I had nothing to do with it.

My mother gave birth to me, in the greatest country despite what you have heard recently and during the greatest time to be alive, timing it so that I was a teenager in the 1970s, when the best music ever was available on vinyl.

In 1975, when I was a freshman at UNC, the following albums debuted: Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” Bob Dylan’s “Blood on the Tracks” and Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Grafitti.” Those artists and albums remain a large part of my life’s soundtrack.

“Saturday Night Live,” with the original crew of John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd, also debuted in 1975. I can’t tell you how many times I quit studying to watch that show. Actually I never had to quit studying to watch it.

At that time, an 18-year-old could legally walk into a bar and order a Budweiser. For 50 cents. Except for that, I would have been a doctor. Probably some kind of surgeon.

So the timing was excellent. Thanks mom. And dad.

Since Aug. 26, 1957, all I have managed to do to keep stacking birthdays was to keep from dying. Given how 2020 has unfurled, maybe I should give myself more credit for surviving those 23,011 days.

Anyway, I am now 63 years old. If you count birth days, Wednesday would be No. 64. That is a quiz.

I have over the years noticed that a lot of people are born in late August or early September. Google tells me that Sept. 9 is the most frequent day to be born.

I have given this a lot of thought, trying to figure out why it is that so many people are born in the eighth and ninth months of the year. My guess is babies love college football.

I hadn’t planned to write about my birthday until I began getting happy birthday wishes on Facebook — and, as you can tell, I was desperate for a topic. There had been more than 300 by 8 p.m. or so, and I went on Facebook to thank those who had taken the 15 seconds it takes to type “Happy Birthday Donnie” and, for those with time to kill, “hope it was a great day.”

In making that post, I noted that more than 2,000 Facebook friends had not acknowledged my big day, getting me another 100 or so comments and even more likes. Shameless, I know.

My favorite comment came from Sarah Willets, a former reporter at The Robesonian. You might remember her. She did most of the work during our coverage of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 while I got most of the credit. Reporter Mike Gellatly was also on the ground at that time. RIP Mike, gone too soon.

Sarah wished me a happy birthday with this qualifier — “if it really is your birthday.”

I knew immediately why she had her doubts. I would guess it was on Aug. 26, 2015, when I was in my office and shouted out that it was my birthday, an effort to see if I could shake loose a gift or two.

Said Sarah: “Really, it’s your birthday?”

Me: “Yes, and why would you question that?”

Sarah: “Well, I have only been here five months and it’s the third time you have claimed it was your birthday.”

No gifts came my way.

I have always thought it was unrealistic to expect other people to remember a friend’s birthday. I have almost 2,500 Facebook friends, including 200 or so I have actually met, so remembering all of their birthdays seems an impossible task, especially for a brain already packed with so much useless information, some of which I am unpacking right now.

I have decided as an accommodation that I don’t expect anyone to remember my birth date, and that I will accept gifts year-round. Makes it easier for everyone.