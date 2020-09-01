Democrats surrendering middle ground to Republicans

Democrats may have fallen into a trap. They’ve given up a valuable part of their base to Republicans.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recently received more than 56 million social media interactions. That’s more than the main pages of ABC News, NBC News, The Washington Post, The New York Times and National Public Radio combined. Shapiro was the leading social media source during July.

Terrence Williams is an African-American conservative comedian who supports President Trump. During August he had more than twice the social media interactions than presidential nominee Joe Biden. President Trump has more social media interactions than both combined.

The Hodge twins are two African-American conservatives who had three of the top 10 recent viral videos. Far right news outlet Breitbart News gets shared about three times more than the official pages of every Democratic member of the U.S. Senate combined. This is only a sample of conservative trends that overshadow liberal content.

This data is from trending research by the New York Times. Keep in mind that engagement doesn’t equal popularity as it gets complex.

Occupy Democrats is a left-wing social media outlet, for example. It’s following has quadrupled in the past few months and gets more engagement than Breitbart. A bit of that is driven by an Occupy Democrats Logic outlet that provides conservative counter content and simply shares liberal site content to speak for itself. This obviously works both ways with liberals sharing conservative content, but you get the point.

The irony is can Democrats convince voters that burning down cities is a good idea? The polling would suggest that recent violence in cities is being squarely associated with Democrats. Democrats know this and are adjusting their messaging as a result. This is a blind spot revealed in the data-driven trends.

Democrats have retreated from the medium ground of politics and surrendered it to Republicans. They’re trading liberal leaning Blue Dog Democrats for Marxist leftists. Liberalism is an original Democrat value, not Marxism. There is a distinct difference.

Liberals marched in Berkeley during the 1960s exclaiming they might disagree with your speech, but they would fight for your right to say it. Liberals were the original champions of free speech. Leftism is totally different.

Leftism takes on a quasi-religious character. Any thought contrary to leftist belief is sin. Unlike liberals, leftists aren’t going to support opposing speech or free will. Leftists are going to try to silence opposing views and wish to control what you say or how you think.

Leftists need social movements to satisfy their need for power to accomplish this control. While a specific social movement may be noble, leftists need these movements for different reasons.

During the past century, social movements infiltrated by Marxists in other nations have been over issues such as wages, class structure and more, eventually killing millions who disagreed.

It doesn’t matter if the social movement attains its goals. The movement is simply surrogate activity for leftists who achieve power at the expense of the movement. While the real movement wants to achieve goals, leftists will never be satisfied.

It won’t be enough to warn people of the dangers of smoking, they must then ban smoking. Then there are fines for smoking. Then they move on to taxing junk food. Sugary drinks are next. They then want complete control over diets, thoughts and information concerning dietary dangers.

There will always be an evil they need to correct. There will always be people that need re-education. There will always be thought, actions or information that must be censored or perfected. Leftists are ultimately driven less by correcting societal ills as they are imposing their solutions on society while assuming power. There is only one acceptable morality and it is imposing their morality on everyone else, eventually with violence if necessary.

Conservatives shouldn’t miss this opportunity as #Walkaway is trending. Now is the time to welcome Democrats. Incorporating larger numbers of LGBT, women, African-American and Hispanic voters who share conservative views and personal freedom is currently vital to assuming this middle ground.

It is an opportunity to grow conservative values. It actually is the only hope to help our liberal Democrat friends who now have more in common with conservatives. True liberals will support conservative solutions that solve problems with freedom as an element. Marxists will not.

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.