Biden’s anti-police agenda threatens North Carolinians

In May, Joe Biden stated that he viewed the coronavirus pandemic as an “incredible opportunity” to “fundamentally transform America.” This cynical remark revealed Biden and his far-left handlers for what they are — radical partisans dedicated to undermining the America we know and love. Unfortunately, we are now seeing this political opportunism in practice. Joe Biden is on the record as wanting to defund the police, kowtowing to the far-left by “absolutely” supporting the redirection of crucial funds away from our brave law enforcement officers.
We cannot allow this to happen, both here in the Tar Heel State and across the country. Defunding the police will make America less safe and offer criminals free reign in our cities and towns. In fact, it’s already happening. In New York, the far-left mayor (and failed presidential candidate) defunded the New York Police Department by more than 17%. As a result, shootings in New York City have skyrocketed by 205%. In Minneapolis, after their far-left city council succeeded in significantly defunding the city’s police, crime is on the rise. Armed residents are patrolling their own streets in the absence of law enforcement, and police are sending letters to citizens advising them on how to prepare for carjackings and robberies.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see the pattern. When our leaders undermine our law enforcement officers, crime rises as a direct result. Joe Biden, who has had taxpayer-funded security throughout his nearly five decades in office and now spends his days hiding in his basement, won’t feel the effects of this lawlessness. A rising crime rate in America will affect inner city residents, families, and law-abiding citizens everywhere. Political elites like Joe Biden are only pushing these dangerous, radical ideas because they know they’re insulated from their effects.
Unfortunately, here in North Carolina, Democrat politicians are starting to follow Biden’s lead, threatening the safety of cities and towns across the Tar Heel State. Local Democrat leaders in Durham and Charlotte are joining in with the far-left in undermining our law enforcement.
We cannot allow this absurd, dangerous policy to spread. Unless we resoundingly reject Joe Biden and his politics of lawless division, we will see more and more Democrats across the country follow the leads of cities like New York and Minneapolis, destroying our system of law and order. There’s a reason that police groups around the country are breaking with Joe Biden — they don’t appreciate his blatant disrespect for their daily sacrifices on our behalf.
On the other hand, President Donald Trump has been a relentless champion for our men and women in law enforcement. He has consistently ensured that officers have the access to the training and resources they need to protect us. In 2017, he signed the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act into law, providing police with necessary resources to safeguard their mental health and well-being. The National Association of Police Organizations and numerous other state-level police groups have enthusiastically endorsed President Trump because he defends them from the attacks of the far-left.
Our police have our backs every day, putting their lives on the line to protect our families and communities. It is our turn to have their backs. This November, vote for four more years of President Trump and his steady support for law enforcement. Far-left Joe Biden not only disrespects police, but actively threatens the safety of North Carolinians and Americans everywhere with his radical, lawless policies.
David Edge is the District 6 representative on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the owner of Image Supply, Inc. in Lumberton.