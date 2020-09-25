Want to tee it up with Al Wood, Phil Ford?

Have you ever wanted to hang out with Phil Ford or Al Wood, perhaps talking about what it’s like to play basketball for the late Dean Smith, become a first team All-American, lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship game, have your jersey hang in the rafters of the Dean Dome and become a top-four pick in the NBA Draft?

Or perhaps just talk a little golf while playing it with them?

Your chance arrives on Thursday — but it will cost you. I hope it costs you a lot because the charity is worthy.

Ford and Wood will again be playing in the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, a captain’s choice event that will be played at Pinecrest Country Club and raises money for the Robeson Community College Foundation. If you dig deep enough into your pockets, Ford or Wood could join your group.

Yours truly has the honor to introduce both Ford and Wood to the crowd, and then a short auction will begin, with Wood and Ford becoming a fifth member of the two groups that cough up the most money — money that will provide scholarships for local people to better themselves by attending RCC. The auction should take place about 1:15 p.m.

Perhaps I should mention this as well: Wood, who is a pastor and incredible motivational speaker, is a pretty good golfer. Ford, well, let’s just say his best sport remains basketball, but he has some great stories and shares them easily.

I have been lucky to get to know both of them a little bit, and I say this confidently: They are as nice and genuine as they are accomplished in basketball. I would bet that even a Duke or N.C. State fan would enjoy their company — not my life’s savings, but would go as high as 20 bucks.

Ford and Wood won’t be the only celebrities at the event. Rebekah Revels Lowry, the head of the RCC Foundation and a former Miss North Carolina, is the lovely face of the foundation. But Rebekah isn’t being auctioned off. She will ride with me. I can’t wait to tell her.

Just kidding. Rebekah will probably be driving a beer cart so I will be texting her frequently.

The tournament honors the late Clifford Bullard, a Lumberton businessman and farmer who also served as mayor of the city. Bullard had a longtime connection with RCC, and his sons, Clif and Drew, have kept his memory alive by staging the tournament to help support RCC.

As this is being written, the field is filling up quickly, so if you want to play, don’t delay. The cost is $75 a player or $300 for a team, and because of COVID-19, there will be two shotgun starts, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. Ford and Wood will be there for the second shotgun start.

Call Pinecrest CC at 910-738-6541 for information or drop by the pro shop and grab an entry form. There are sponsorship opportunities available as well.

Players will be served a free lunch from Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, so you won’t be disappointed. Beverages will also be provided, and there will be a raffle with tremendous prizes as a way to raise a few extra dollars.

The tournament is hosted by the Robeson Community College Foundation and The Bullard Restaurant Group, and this year’s will be the 36th edition. Since the inaugural one in 1985, the tournament has raised more than $325,000 that has been used to provide scholarships for deserving students at Robeson Community College. It would be impossible to calculate the number of lives that have been changed for the better because of the commitment of those who stage the tournament and support it financially either by sponsorship or playing in it.

This year they will once again include Ford and Wood, who come down on their own time and dime. If you can’t play, but would like to meet them and get an autograph, I am sure that could happen if you drop by. Buy a raffle ticket as a way to help out.

Hope to see you there on Thursday. It promises to be a lot of fun.