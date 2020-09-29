It’s time to make NC a hands-free state

October is officially designated as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the United States in 2020. Usually conducted in April of each year, moving it to October was deemed necessary by the designation’s originator, the National Safety Council, given public event limitations due to COVID-19.
The intention of this month is to promote the idea that all motorists should reflect on their personal driving habits and make a renewed commitment to focus on driving carefully while behind the wheel for the safety of themselves, their passengers, as well as everyone sharing the road with them.
One of the most significant safety threats the motoring public faces today is distracted driving. And while you should avoid any distraction that takes your attention away from a focus on driving, holding a mobile phone in your hand while operating a vehicle is the double whammy of impairing your manual as well as cognitive driving abilities at the same time.
Highway crash statistics show that it’s a problem in need of addressing — distracted driving is now an epidemic that causes one in every five car crashes on North Carolina roads, leaving on average more than 26,000 people injured each year. What’s needed is an enforceable state hands-free driving law with real consequences that serves to promote better driving behavior.
The motoring public understands that distracted driving is a real peril on our roads and highways. A poll conducted last year by the Meredith College Polling Program in Raleigh revealed that 79% of North Carolinians agree that distracted driving is such a serious problem that the state legislature should act, with 83% agreeing that a hands-free law would help.
And there’s a real economic consequence for everyone on the roads if we don’t do something to combat distracted driving. As distracted driving has grown to become a leading cause of crashes, the increased cost of repairs and medical expenses from such accidents is creating pressure to increase auto insurance rates — a fact the state’s Insurance commissioner noted last year.
That’s why I am so proud that my profession’s trade association, the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, has taken a leading role in promoting passage of a hands-free law for our state.
A fellow independent insurance agent, Rep. Kevin Corbin, was a primary sponsor in 2019 of House Bill 144, the Hands Free NC Act, to prohibit holding a phone in your hand while driving. It also added watching videos, playing games and checking social media to texting and emailing as banned activities when behind the wheel.
Rep. Corbin was able to get HB 144 passed by the House, with 92 yes votes from 45 Republicans and 47 Democrats, but wasn’t able to get a hearing in the Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee before the General Assembly adjourned for the year. Rep. Corbin plans to introduce a hands-free bill again when the legislature reconvenes in January 2021.
To support Rep. Corbin’s efforts, as a member of Lumberton City Council I proposed a resolution in support of a hands-free law in March of this year, and it passed unanimously. To support the push for a hands-free law next year, I recently sent a letter to city and county managers across the state, encouraging them to pass similar resolutions this October during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Law enforcement leaders agree. The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police supported HB 144.
Those of us who serve on city councils or county boards of commissioners feel very strongly about making sure that the roads in our communities we serve are safe for everyone. That’s why I believe that an official show of support from the state’s locally elected governments will help persuade North Carolina’s General Assembly to join the 26 other states that have wisely put a hands-free law on the books.
Owen Thomas, an independent insurance agent in Lumberton, is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina. He also is the Precinct 8 representative on Lumberton City Council.