COVID shapes debate on worker safety

It seems like much longer, but it was four years ago today that this refugee from Hurricane Matthew awakened dazed and confused on a Monday in a Charlotte hotel with a singular thought: How was I going to perform my duties as editor of The Robesonian newspaper and provide need-to-know information for this county’s residents in the wake of that storm given that our office on Roberts Avenue was swamped, our printing press damaged and my staff scattered?

I had made the decision to head westward early on Sunday, the day after Matthew dumped about 17 inches of rain in a half day. I don’t need to remind you of the flooding and devastation that followed. You lived it.

I took flight after I spoke with an elderly couple stranded in their vehicle in my subdivision told me they were out of gasoline and Interstate 95 was closed. I went looking for gasoline for them, and was told by a highway patrolman as I approached I-95 that the nearest place to get gasoline was Rockingham.

I went home, saw that I had half a tank, packed enough stuff for a few days, and got on U.S. 74 with plans to camp in Rockingham, but decided to keep on going until I reached Charlotte. That night, using Facebook, my personal page and the newspaper’s, as well as robesonian.com, I told readers of our plight and we would do the best we could. “Tell us what you need to know,” I told them.

The effort was noticed by Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, who tweeted: “God bless The Robesonian in NC — paper’s offices flooded catastrophically but these heroes are still publishing.” I remember appreciating the sentiment, but cringing at the characterization of “heroes.” I was in a Charlotte hotel, dry and comfortable, a continental breakfast awaiting, a warm shower enjoyed, with all the amenities. I was concerned about what I had left behind, and how I could help.

I was in an elevator with three other people when I received a text: A friend of mine’s father-and-law had died in the aftermath of the storm, and it was then that I first realized the extent of the tragedy I had fled physically — and that few outside of Robeson County even realized.

So we hatched a plan, which worked as a template during Hurricane Florence: Most of my staff members were not in a position to help, dealing with their own circumstances, but reporters Sarah Willets and Mike Gellaty, may he rest in peace, answered my call. We would focus on need-to-know information, how to find food, water, clothing and shelter, areas to avoid because of flooding, roads that were closed and those that were accessible, updates on efforts to restore power and water, anything that we believed would help Robesonians through their individual challenges.

And thus began a series of 15-hour days. We would begin about 6 a.m. and work until about 9 p.m., populating Facebook and robesonian.com with whatever information Sarah and Mike could gather on the ground, and what I could get by telephone. That week, I received and accepted more than 300 friendship requests, both from Robeson County residents and folks across the country who had an interest in what was happening here. I remember waking up one morning and seeing I had more than 40 messages on Facebook, from people who were all seeking information, many asking how they could help. I began systematically working through them, plagued by the fact that my good computer was underwater at our office, and I was operating with one that taunted me relentlessly with a spinning cursor.

It was on Wednesday that I began to worry about Sarah, whose internal battery was running low, and telling her that she needed to take care of herself, and that a friend of mine had rigged a shower and she could go there to freshen up. He was two miles away. She said this: “Donnie, you don’t understand. Because of closed roads, if I could get there, it would probably take about two hours.”

That was my fourth oh-crap Matthew moment: The first came when I was told on Saturday afternoon that our office was flooding, the second coming Saturday night when a firefighter friend called and told me his department in St. Pauls had rescued more than 40 people from their homes, and the third being my encounter with that elderly couple trying to find a way back to their High Point home.

I recall this today not for another round of applause, but if you insist, give it to Sarah and Mike. It is not false modesty to declare that they did the hard work under incredibly difficult circumstances, while I worked hard, but was comfortable as I did so. I got through each day knowing that when the clock hit 9 p.m. I could walk a few hundred yards, grab me a good meal, and have a Bud Lite.

I have instead used this anniversary of Matthew to remind readers of the critical role community newspapers play and to point out that they are being gutted and shuttered as more and more people look elsewhere, including to social media, for their news. I worry about the rising number of communities who will face similar tragedies but will not be able to look to their local newspaper to light the path to higher ground.

If you are not concerned by that possibility, you should be.