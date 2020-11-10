Election Day in Robeson County was historic for GOP

Historic! When a Republican president wins 58.57 percent of the vote in Robeson County, there’s simply not another word to describe the 2020 election.
Federal and state Republican candidates swept the local ballot. While most ultimately won their races overall after winning Robeson, Dan Forest’s bid for governor was one of the few that won Robeson but fell short in the end.
It is evidence that Democrats no longer depend on winning in Robeson County to win statewide and Republicans no longer depend on losing the county. This means Robeson is a battleground county. Paradoxically, that’s a plus for both Democrats and Republicans here as both parties can no longer take Robeson County for granted.
Think of three buckets of votes this year. Biden won the first bucket in most places during early voting. Trump won the second bucket on Election Day in most places. The third bucket is mail-in ballots. Though necessary, they are invitations for fraud and the reason for post-election contention.
It’s amazing that elections officials in some states do not want transparency by allowing observers to view vote counting. Even in Robeson County there were instances where poll judges wished to bar access of official election observers. Fortunately, these instances were quietly corrected. But failure to provide transparency should be a concern for every citizen, Democrat or Republican, when it occurs.
These issues can be addressed to make future elections run even more smoothly. Regardless of the national outcome, the local story is Robeson County turned red again. It provided much predictive data.
In 2010, Robeson County elected the first local Republicans to office. Ten years later that trend continues with conservative candidates rising in local popularity. These local races aren’t analyzed by larger media outlets. But their races are significant milestones and will become variables to guide future local elections.
The most notable upset was John Cummings win for county commissioner. Cummings won by a true grassroots method. He hired no poll workers, as all were volunteers. He hired no vote harvesters, locally referred to as haulers. His win seats him as the second Republican and first Native American Republican to sit on the county Board of Commissioners.
Republican Steve Martin almost upset the Democrat incumbent in his bid for the Board of Commissioners, coming within 13%, or 437 votes on Election Day out of 6,273 cast. There are 10 precincts in that district. The Democrat incumbent lost four of them. The incumbent only won by two votes in one precinct and 11 votes in another. The other four won by the incumbent were not by comfortable margins either. District 7 is clearly a conservative district and this election should be a signal that it should be represented by a Republican.
There was even less difference in the N.C. House District 47 race. Less than 10% difference, or a little more than 1,000 votes separated Republican Olivia Oxendine from the Democrat incumbent out of nearly 26,000 cast. These races demonstrate that incumbency matters.
It was simply a good day for Republicans in Robeson County. So, where do we go from here?
The simple fact is the political landscape of Robeson County is forever changed. It isn’t the fault of our Democrat colleagues. Local Democrats are our friends, with whom we often join in working for a better county, sometimes from different directions. The problem is the DNC now has the most left-leaning platform in history. Their national colleagues have retreated from the middle ideological ground. Republicans are happy to occupy the territory left behind.
As a result, Robeson is a swing county. With Democrat registration now at 55%, only seven out of 39 precincts are solidly in Democrat hands. Many are comfortably Republican. Most are up for grabs, and that’s really historic.
Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.