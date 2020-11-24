Is Roy Cooper the last of his kind?

I got paid a compliment the other day, although I am not sure it was intended as such. I will count it anyway.

Two buddies and I were talking about the presidential race on Election Day, which once upon a time was the day that Americans went to the polls and elected their president but now is just another act in a dark comedy.

“I was wondering who you voted for,” one said. “I could never tell by reading what you wrote in the newspaper.”

I liked that. A lot.

There were two things that I had longed for during this presidential election.

Like you, I wanted the candidate I voted for to win, although never before have I darkened a ballot with such ambivalence, the choices being an incumbent with the self-control and vocabulary of a 6-year-old, or a career politician with a record devoid of accomplishment and a running mate whose road map for America is all left turns.

I also hoped that the winning candidate’s margin would be so robust that there could be no doubt about his victory, and this country would not have to endure a protracted period during which the courts would break the tie.

But that is what will happen, and although Trump is clearly a sore loser, our system of checks and balances provides him potential remedies. The Biden side, a few votes short, would have done the exact same thing, although less obnoxiously.

I used to editorialize in favor of voter ID in North Carolina, believing it would enhance the integrity of elections, especially on the local level, where fraud is not only systemic but mostly gets a wink. A voter ID coupled with an extended early voting period in all states would have washed away any doubts about this election and spared this country immeasurable angst. It used to be that Americans knew the presidential winner the night of the election or the morning after, but in the age of the microchip it now takes days, and in this instance, probably weeks.

As the absentee-ballot onion is peeled, more and more Americans will realize that an untrained poll worker is being left to make the subjective determination if a mailed-in ballot goes into the voting machine to be counted or the trash can. It wasn’t that long ago that Democrats argued that absentee voting, not in-person, was the soft belly of the election process.

Tens of millions of absentee ballots is scary, and COVID is a Trumped-up excuse. If we can grocery shop with a mask while social distancing, we can vote while wearing a mask and keeping our distance.

My new hope is that the candidate who received the most legitimate votes takes the oath of office on Jan. 20. The chance of that happening is the same as correctly calling a coin toss.

Most Americans recognize the process is broken, and that the results, no matter their direction, can’t be trusted. About half don’t care because this time — yes, this time — they are on the winning side.

As Americans flood social media to gloat, goad and make enemies of friends and even family, everyone would do well to remember this: Americans in this election repudiated both sides.

There not only wasn’t a Blue Wave, but there was a Red Ripple, with Republicans picking up congressional and legislative seats all across the country. That, and the Supreme Court, will be Trump’s enduring gift to fly-over country.

Democrats, propped up by a complicit media, pollsters who are either incompetent, crooked or most likely both, and a record turnout apparently won in a photo finish against the most hated president in the nation’s history because of his vile nature, his penchant for lying, and his lack of empathy.

Middle America said no to Trump, but also denied the Democrats the Senate, knowing that a Harris administration — that is not a typo — would rig future elections, primarily by dismantling the Electoral College but also by adding blue states and expanding the Supreme Court. Americans were willing to take the keys away from Donald Trump, but unwilling to surrender them to Democrats because most of us love the America we live in.