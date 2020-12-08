UNC Health Southeastern has goal of creating a healthier region

When the Southeastern Health board of trustees began exploring our options for the future, we made a commitment to finding a partner who, among other critical factors, could empower our organization to make an even greater impact on the health and well-being of our diverse community.
Looking at the drivers of health outcomes in our region, we knew that to truly move the needle and address the factors that lead to the prevalence of disease, chronic conditions and more we needed a strong partner who understood our unique circumstances and who would bring innovative, new solutions and resources to the table. We can’t create real change by doing things the way we’ve always done them, and with this in mind we set out on a thoughtful, deliberate journey to find the right fit for our organization, our physicians and employees and — most importantly — the people that we serve.
For many reasons, UNC Health is the right partner to move Southeastern forward through our Management Services Agreement. Working together, I am confident that we can introduce new programs, methods of care delivery and more to turn the tide on our region’s overall poor health status and become a better and stronger healthcare partner to the communities we serve.
First and foremost, UNC Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians aligns closely with who we are and what we believe. UNC Health knows the factors that make the population we serve unique and understands that any potential solutions will need to be tailored to the health-care needs of our region. Now that our agreement is finalized, we anticipate beginning to work together on important topics that we must address to become a healthier community, like infant mortality rates, chronic health conditions, socioeconomic factors and more.
The breadth of services offered through UNC Health is an immediate benefit to our system. Not only do they offer a wide range of medical services, but UNC Health’s education and training programs will make it easier for our system to attract even more talented physicians and other caregivers to our region.
As an independent, stand-alone hospital, we served our region to the best of our ability for more than 65 years. By officially joining the UNC Health family as UNC Health Southeastern, we will now have access to the operational and clinical expertise, and resources that will allow us to do so much more for the people we serve for the next 65 years and beyond.
This is a win-win for both organizations. We will learn from each other and take the best of both our organizations to create a healthier North Carolina. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re moving forward together in the right direction.
Cherry Maynor Beasley, PhD, is a chair and Anne R. Belk endowed professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a member of the UNC Health Southeastern board of directors.