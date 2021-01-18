U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop should resign for opposing Nov. 8 election results

I’m sure many Robesonians and Americans watched as I did on live TV on Jan. 6 as democracy was unfolding to certify the 46th president of the United States. Little did we realize a revolt to overthrow the government was in process, having been stoked by President Donald Trump.

Additionally our United State congressman from our region here in North Carolina, Republican Dan Bishop, is complicit in this attack on our democracy. Bishop unfortunately and absurdly also supports overturning the will of America as was cast on Nov. 8, 2020.

Bishop continues to torch the truth. He and his Republican colleagues are still in denial, along with a pouting president.

These 147 individuals in Congress are doing their best to break the trust and the electoral process established in 1776. As has America, this process of assessing the will of the people and the peaceful transfer of power has stood the test of time for than 240 years.

Why are Republicans catering to such folly and being spineless to a bratty president? I think we all know why. They are fearful of one Donald J. Trump.

These 147 people are spoon feeding lies to the public with their now blood-stained hands. They are terrified to certify the will of the people and our democracy because it will upset the toddler in the White House.

North Carolina you deserve better than this. It’s time to stand up and hold our representatives accountable. Where were they when the capital was being stormed? I suppose somewhere in a corner not realizing they would emerge with blood on their hands. How now can they look at us with a straight face saying that they will uphold our Constitution? They have already broken that oath.

Bishop is not fulfilling his oath to stand up for our Constitution, democracy and justice. Dan has chosen to be a partisan puppet.

Generations of Americans have given their lives, limbs, families and freedoms protecting our democracy and constitution. The horrible stories seen and told have torn all of our heart strings.

North Carolina, now is the time to vow to never let this happen again in our democracy. Bishop and his buddies fed lies to the public and torched the truth, lighting the destructive fires of insurgence that blazed in our nation’s capitol on January 6th. The Republican Party, however, will never have the integrity or patriotism to own their transgressions.

After the attack on the Capitol, Bishop returned to the floor of Congress and cowardly voted to delegitimize the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Bishop and his fellow Republicans intentionally continued to spread doubt on the legitimacy of the most credible election America has ever conducted.

Even amidst a death on the Capitol grounds and the stain of partisan politics on Old Glory, Dan Bishop placed his spiritual decay on display for the world to witness.

Congressman Bishop should resign and leave D.C. in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade on Jan. 20, 2021. As a practicing attorney and a constitutional scholar, he knows better. For years he has been a leader at limiting voting rights here in North Carolina and now advocates throwing out millions of legitimate votes in other states in the 2020 election.

I hope Bishop realizes how he stumbled into his seat. He is the benefactor of fraud committed by his party. He continues to incite lies as our country digs out of a massacre that looms horribly amidst what should be the glory of swearing in a new presidential administration.

How can Bishop continue to work with a new president and Congress and represent Robesonians while rejecting our duly elected president on issues such as affordable health care for all, raising the minimum wages to $15 per hour, COVID relief, and rebuilding our national economy?

Dan Bishop’s partisanship earns him permanent membership of the Congressional Wall of Shame. A man of character would recognize his unacceptable behavior and resign office. North Carolina deserves better than a partisan puppet!

Rep. Charles Graham represents N.C. House District 47, which covers Robeson County.