Congressman Bishop says he ‘certainly won’t resign’

I called state Rep. Charles Graham last week to discuss his recent column, which attacked me and demanded my resignation from Congress. Our respectful conversation revealed that Charles does not have his facts straight. And he misdiagnosed the reason for the cloud of doubt that hangs over the 2020 election. Here is my response.
Charles’s allegations are reckless. He wrote that I am “complicit” in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which is a slander that he doesn’t even believe. Rather, he blames the mob’s actions on 147 Republican members of Congress because of our objections to the presidential electors of two states. We objectors have “blood on [our] hands,” Charles claimed, and the objections were an “attack on our democracy” and broke our “oath to stand up for our Constitution, democracy and justice.”
It’s ridiculous on two levels. First, I and other Republicans have consistently condemned violence, and I did so again on Jan. 6, while the attack was in progress: “Violence is always unacceptable and must stop NOW.”(https://twitter.com/jdanbishop/status/1346917856546598914) By contrast, others pointedly encouraged mob violence across the country since last summer. Some even bailed perpetrators out of jail. If we can be unified on anything, it should be to hold mobs responsible for their own violent acts and with one voice condemn all such acts. Blaming me, or 800,000 peaceful demonstrators in Washington, or the president who said “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” — is not rational and solves nothing.
Second, objecting to two states’ presidential electors was not undemocratic, unjustified or even unusual. Democrats advanced similar objections in 2017, 2005, and 2001 — the last three elections of Republican presidents. Charles admitted that he neither read my elaborate explanation (https://danbishop.house.gov/media/press-releases/bishop-objects-ga-pa-mi-wi-electoral-certifications) nor watched my statement on the floor (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGctXpXVQms&feature=youtu.be) in support of the objections.
Here are the facts that Charles lacked the interest to learn. In 2020, the Democrats’ national elections lawyer, Marc Elias, launched an unprecedentedly large wave of election-year lawsuits to eliminate absentee ballot safeguards enacted by state legislatures. These rules requiring witnesses, voter delivery of completed ballots, postmarks, deadlines, and signature-matching are designed to prevent fraud and wrongdoing. The litigation strategy began before COVID-19 ever struck and employed unethical practices, including forum shopping, repetitive suits, and collusive settlements with cooperating Democrats. If Charles can disprove what I have explained, let him try.
The strategy displaced or diminished safeguards in many states, including North Carolina. In a few states, it may have changed the winner. This partisan effort was bad for the country and deserved to be called out. I won’t be intimidated or deterred from doing so, just like the election misconduct that I documented last year in Anson County, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMWq_y0q27E&feature=youtu.be) which officials still have not addressed.
The hypocrisy and lying need to stop. Charles can’t claim to support voter ID (as he has) but then disparage all ballot safeguards as voter suppression. He can’t call me “a leader at limiting voting rights” when he can’t cite a single example. He can’t condemn the absentee ballot shenanigans in the 2018 Ninth District election, while turning a blind eye to Democrats’ national chaos strategy in 2020. These baseless and inconsistent arguments don’t call into question my fitness for service, but rather Charles Graham’s.
And I certainly won’t resign. There’s far too much to do.
Rep. Dan Bishop represents North Carolina’s Ninth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.