Congressman Bishop says he ‘certainly won’t resign’

Rosa Helen Shaw had the simplest and least significant job of anyone, anywhere — cutting my hair.

That job became progressively less demanding over the four decades that Rosa did so, and there really isn’t anyway she could have screwed it up. Age made sure she didn’t have much of a canvas, so there wasn’t much pressure.

But Rosa also had the most challenging job of anyone, anywhere. Imagine having to style the hair of hundreds, even thousands, of women knowing that the job had to be just right or there would be hell to pay. But she did that for more than half a century, and she did it well, assembling an army of loyal and loving patrons.

Rosa died Monday at the age of 73, succumbing to a yearlong battle with perhaps the most awful of all diseases, dementia, which robbed her of her wonderful, big-hearted and funny self. I know she left behind a lot of people who loved her, including myself and my parents, whose hair she also did for decades. We adored Rosa.

I don’t know when Rosa began cutting my hair, but it had to have been sometime in the 1980s. I used to kid her that the cost of cutting my hair had gone from $5 back when I had sufficient hair mass but not the talent to be the lead guitar in a rock ‘n roll band, to $20 when it was possible to actually count the hair follicles.

“Honey hush,” she would say. “I’ve gotta make a living.”

Then we would share another of what probably were a million laughs.

Rosa would always scold me when I arrived for a haircut, saying I should have come in a couple of weeks prior, and that my hair was a mess. I would tell her that I was putting more time in between haircuts for economic reasons, and then work through the math with her, which showed a savings of about $80 a year if the haircuts were every six weeks instead of monthly.

The 30 minutes or so we would spend together were always great fun, and without fail began the same way.

Rosa would start by asking about my love life, and I would fill her in, with all the juicy details, which usually took 15 to 30 seconds, and then we would move onto more interesting stuff, perhaps gambling, a vice we shared, or just the topic du jour.

Rosa never read The Robesonian, which I used to chastise her about, but she never budged. Rosa always knew some good gossip, a perk of spending time with so many people from all walks of life and corners of the county.

It was late in 2019, before the world went spinning off its rails, that I went to see Rosa and she opened as she always did, asking if I was dating anyone.

I told her yes, but casually, that I and a lady I had known since college had been to a couple of football games together. She wanted, of course, to know the juicy details, but there was no juice. I did share that the lady was a widow and a grandmother.

“Widows and grandmothers,” I said. “That is my new dating pool.”

Rosa rewarded me with her trademark laugh.

I then told her I wanted to do something different with my hair.

“Oh yea?” she said, knowing that a punchline was coming. “What?”

I placed my right hand on the crown of my head and we both stared into the mirror. “I want you to leave it thicker here.”

We laughed together on that one.

Six weeks later, early in 2020, I was back for another trim, and I knew something was wrong when Rosa didn’t immediately ask for an update on my love life. Dementia was doing its thing.

It was the last time Rosa cut my hair.