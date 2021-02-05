A few memories from past NFL championship games

In anticipation of today’s column, I began trying to fetch my favorite memories of past NFL championship games from the deep crevices of my brain — the game and how it unfolded, but also the halftime show, national anthem performance, even the best commercial.

I was surprised — and a bit concerned — that nothing immediately jumped to mind with the exception of Whitney Houston’s performance of The Star Spangled Banner in 1991 championship game, shortly after this nation went to war with Iraq, during a time when this country stood tall, strong and as one, not stooped and fractured as we are today. Her performance remains the gold standard today, and she looked stunning delivering it.

Jazmine Sullivan and noted Tar Heel fan Eric Church will perform the national anthem on Sunday, but there is likely to be more attention paid to whether the teams take the field for the anthem or remain in the locker room, and if one or both do take to the sidelines, attention will turn to which players stand and which ones are on bended knee.

Some folks will have a pecuniary interest in how long the anthem lingers, one of many prop bets that the folks in Las Vegas will use to build more casinos. Vegas has it pegged at 1 minute, 57 seconds, and I am leaning toward under. If anyone has Church’s number, text it to me. I will trade him some prime UNC tickets if he will share how long he and Sullivan will carry “the home of the braaaaaaaaaaaaaaveeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

As for halftime performances, Paul McCartney’s in 2005 and Prince taunting Zeus while performing “Purple Rain” in an electrical storm in 2007 are etched in my brain. The Weeknd performs on Sunday, and while I pride myself as being a very hip 63-year-old, never heard of them or it. I am willing to sell them an E.

As for commercials, I’ve got nothing beyond Joe Greene dropping the mean and tossing that kid his jersey in the iconic Coke commercial. My only explanation is that I use commercial breaks to grab another chicken wing from Arnold’s or perhaps grab a Bud Lite from the fridge.

I have watched every championship game since No. 3, when Broadway Joe led the Jets to the 16-7 upset of the highly favored Baltimore Colts, and not once has my team prevailed. I was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Fran Tarkenton, Chuck Foreman, Alan Page and Carl Eller as a child, so I am 0 and 4 in the big games. I could not stand the Miami Dolphins, so the early 70s were a troubling time.

I was disappointed in the 2004 game when the Carolina Panthers lost 32-29 as Tom Brady needed only a minute to lead New England to a last-second and winning field goal. Others might remember that game for the “wardrobe malfunction” that occurred during the halftime show.

I have decided my favorite big-game memory is simply gathering at the home of my buddy Richard, where I watched the game with a lot of friends for about 15 years in a row, that streak coming to an end last year. As I write this, I have no plans for Sunday’s game, but will entertain offers. I might watch alone and at home during these days of COVID-19 as a public service. That also eliminates the need for bumming a ride home.

An average of 100 million Americans watch the big game each year, but my guess is the number will be lower this year as politics has driven some viewers away from the NFL. Google it and you will be told that they will consume about 325 million gallons of beer. I would put the over/under on beers consumed during the big game in this country at about 660 million — an average of two per person, understanding some will pick up the slack of others.

There will 1.2 billion chicken wings consumed during the game on Sunday, which means 300 million chickens will pay the ultimate price. Study on that for a moment or two.

I really don’t have a rooting interest beyond a good game, but if any quarter, the half or the game should end with the Tampa Bay Bucs having a number of points that ends in 3 and the Kansas City Chiefs with a number of points ending in 1, 4, 5, 6 or 8, then I will have 450 things to be happy about.

As for a prediction, sure, I will make one. Let’s go with Chiefs 31, Bucs 27. If I were you, I wouldn’t bet on it. It’s worth the price you paid if you are reading this at robesonian.com.