COVID stimulus bill is reckless

You may have noticed, it seems more and more that we all do, that I am white. Pale is a more apt description during these winter months, and I would go with burnt red during the summer. Never the Coppertone tan though.

I was born with this skin, and have been unable to shed it although until the recent past I have never been motivated to do so.

If I am honest — and I try to be — being white has served me pretty well, having been born in the Jim Crow South 63 years, six months and a single day ago. Lately, however, being white includes baggage as I hear again and again how old white men are the nation’s scourge. I check both those boxes and being hated for things I can’t control and had nothing to do with is new to me.

I have never been a denier of white privilege, although I think a sane conversation can be had to its extent. I accept that I have been a beneficiary of white privilege. I remember sitting in the best seats at the Riverside Theater and watching Disney movies as a child while blacks and Indians were shamefully herded to the balcony, and I know that I went to the better schools in advance of integration in 1969.

But I believe this with every bit of my being: Most of the best I have enjoyed during my life was because I was privileged to be born into a stable, two-parent family, with a loving and nurturing mother, and a father who worked hard to provide us what we needed, including an education for as long as we chased one. That was their promise to all four of us children, and it was kept.

My parents, I suppose, enjoyed white privilege as well, but my father lost his dad as a young child so I am not sure how that is calculated. The point being, we all have our own journey.

I believe my life’s failures, and there are many, are my own, as well as my life’s successes. I am convinced that working hard and making good decisions smooth our life’s journey, and these are within reach of most everyone.

I touch on this touchy subject today because I read this week of a diversity training program at Coca-Cola that encouraged employees to act “less white.” I am a Pepsi guy, but even if I favored the Big Red I would not be engaging in a boycott. I decided when some NFL players took a knee that I was not going to deny myself a life’s pleasure because I disagreed politically with someone in uniform and with a number on his back.

Let’s dispense with this: Coca-Cola never put on its cans to “try to act less white,” so if you can find a can with that advice, see what it will bring on eBay. Regardless, the idea of “acting less white” is easy to ridicule and I have always tried to feast on low-hanging fruit. So let’s take a bite.

What does acting less white actually mean? That I need to dance better, jump higher, run faster? Rap a bit? Allow my britches to sag? If I decide to kill someone should I stop at one so I won’t be labeled a serial killer?

I was genuinely confused, so I did what I do when confused, and that is to Google.

According to what I found, Coca-Cola was advising its employees, presumably the white ones, to — among other things — “be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy,” and “break with white solidarity.” I, being apathetic and all, had been unaware that these character flaws were unique to white folks. I should listen better and believe what I am told.

There is so much wrong with this that it’s hard to know where to begin exactly, but I will roll with this: This diversity training program, no matter how well-intentioned, is poorly aimed, and actually trivializes the very real and getting worse problem of race relations in this country.

On this, the rest of America could probably learn from Robeson County, where there are three races in significant numbers and we get along remarkably well.

The issue is complex, and the solutions are fleeting. But they aren’t going to be found by instructing anyone to be less of this or that. What we all need to be, and I am not speaking only to us white folks, is more of a lot of things.

At the top of the list would be understanding.