Liquor business should be private

I often travel to The Bayonet, a golf course near Raeford, to work on my game, making the 38-minute trip for a variety of reasons. One of them is The Bayonet is where a lot of veterans from Fort Bragg gather to play, and invariably a few can be found on the driving range, and I enjoy engaging them.

I have developed a clever way of finding out if they are a veteran, retired or active. I walk up and ask, “Are you a veteran?” I must have a sixth sense about such things because only once has the person said no.

So that was the script that repeated itself on Wednesday, but the veteran, a 56-year-old Black man who had retired from the service, countered with this: “Are you a veteran?”

No I told him, and then shared that I was 63 years old, and my war would have been Vietnam.

“I wanted nothing to do with that war,” I said, but assured him I didn’t dodge it and that my one and only Canada trip was to hunt geese. By the time I was 18 years old and draft eligible, there was no draft and we were in full retreat. He agreed with my take on Vietnam, and said his wars were Grenada, Panama and Iraq. So he is undefeated at 3-0.

Nearby was another fellow, a 70-year-old white guy who overheard our conversation and identified himself as a veteran, also retired. Soon enough, he and the first guy were sharing war stories, not only concerning their time at Bragg, but at various stops around the world. It was then that I retreated from the conversation because I had nothing of substance to add, and simply listened.

I was struck by the ease with which these guys began developing a bond. They literally were finishing each other’s sentences, and the number of friends/acquaintances/commanders they had in common seemed endless.

Their shared experiences in the Army, I began to understand, kicked aside the artificial barriers — primarily race and age — that would have made their friendship unlikely. It was joyful to watch not only because the conversation was interesting, but also because I couldn’t help but consider what is possible when people talk with each other, and not past each other.

Not all the talk was of the Army. We tiptoed around politics, and talked as well about the impending foreclosure of a local golf course both had played more than once. I encouraged both to get a group of fellow veterans and come to Pinecrest Country Club where they can tee it up for the discounted price of $22. They said they would come, perhaps together.

And then a potential bomb dropped, threatening to blow it all up.

The white guy began talking about “that Connecticut senator’s” efforts to rename Fort Bragg because the base is named in honor of a Confederate soldier. Oh no, I thought, it’s about to get awkward.

Instead, the black guy agreed, and some talk commenced about what is now being called the “cancel culture,” efforts to sanitize this nation’s history by vanquishing the parts with ugly packaging.

I suggested, and both fellows agreed, that instead of erasing our history this nation would do better to try to educate our young people about the context in which things occurred.

The white fellow continued on Bragg, providing some detail on his plan to derail the renaming effort. He shared that he had done research, and found that a woman named Janet Bragg was this nation’s first black female to earn a commercial pilot’s license. I did the Google thing and found that she was born in 1907 in Georgia and died in 1993, but had never been in the service, that effort denied because she was black.

The white guy argued that Bragg could retain its name, but change the person honored, not unlike what happened with Kenan Stadium. They appeared to have formed a partnership, both insisting that they had served their country at Fort Bragg, and not at Fort TBD.

I shared this story later that day in mixed company, and one of those listening decided to talk about Bragg and why he felt it should be renamed. I insisted that the story I shared was not about Bragg, which was incidental, but about the truth that there is high ground out there for people from different backgrounds to assemble, that it only needs to be recognized and claimed.

If you finish this column thinking it was about Fort Bragg and the cancel culture, and not about these two heroes who managed to set aside their differences and focus on their commonalities, then unlike these two Army vets, I have failed in my mission.