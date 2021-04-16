Clinging still to a bit of relevancy

I used to have a go-to answer when asked what I did for a living.

“I’m editor of a community newspaper,” I would said. “I get paid for my opinion, which makes me rich only in theory.”

If you know me, you get the joke. If you don’t, you probably do as well. I am never short of an opinion, but share it less during these days of intolerance when doing so runs the risk of being ostracized.

What I am thinking nowadays is priced more correctly than in the past, shared at no charge and, surprisingly, there remains a bit of a market.

Recently the five-part documentary “Moment of Truth,” which re-examines the 1993 murder of James Jordan in our county and specifically Daniel Green’s participation, was released and yours truly was featured, pretty prominently. I remember well when WRAL called about a year ago and asked if I would sit down for an interview.

I agreed, but cautioned the WRAL representative that sometimes things are as they appear to be, and I wasn’t going to be peddling any conspiracy theories. On the 25th anniversary of Jordan’s death, I had done a similar interview for the Chicago Tribune that lasted about two hours. The story, which might be the longest I have ever seen in a print newspaper, was still too short to include a single comment from me.

I didn’t care, but I also didn’t want to waste my time, even if I now have both an abundance of it on a daily basis but less than ever before when measured by years. To its credit, WRAL wasn’t pushing a narrative and wanted my thoughts. That, by the way, is the way journalism is done, which needs to be said when self-ascribed journalists increasingly are looking for their own bias to be confirmed. There are few things sadder to me than what passes for journalism these days.

So when approached by someone who has seen “Moment of Truth,” I share that I believe it was well-done, that my conviction that Green was the trigger man has wavered, but only slightly, and I point out that the guy is a borderline genius, tossed all that away, and is exactly where he needs to be — in prison.

And punctuate all that with this: “The camera, by the way, doesn’t add 10 pounds. More like 30.”

I probably would be writing about something else this day except that a week or so ago a lady from Vice Network called and asked if I would be interviewed for an eight-part documentary it is doing on another county stain, “Operation Tarnished Badge.” I understand in doing so I am unlikely to add to my list of Facebook friends, and in fact will likely suffer the indignity of being unfriended by a few.

But being given a microphone also allows me to put much of what ails this county, specifically high crime, into context, pointing out that when you mix our demographic — 70% of the population suffers from the hangover of systemic racism — and chronic poverty, there will be violence, and often random. That does not make us unique. It makes us tragic.

So I shared with the Vice representative some of my thoughts to make sure they would fit into the documentary. If not, I could play golf Wednesday instead.

Spoiler alert: I told her that there were several levels of corruption in Operation Tarnished Badge, and none should be defended. They ranged from a bit petty to egregious, and they should be distinguished, not conflated. Further, Operation Tarnished Badge put an umbrella over pockets of wrongdoing, and this was no departmentwide conspiracy. It was a product of what can happen when a politician, not a lawman, is in charge of a sheriff’s office, trusting his officers to do their jobs with integrity and not paying full attention.

She apparently liked what she heard, and the interview is a go. A year and some change from my departure as editor of The Robesonian, I cling to be bit of relevancy, if only barely.