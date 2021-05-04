Will NC get real on climate change?

I am in the process of reworking my will, which sounds a bid morbid, but really isn’t since I have no plans on dying — at least anytime soon. I am 63 years old, in generally good health, and slowly regaining my sanity, as are so many people shedding the yearlong funk that this pandemic inflicted on all of us.

My parents are 86 years old and living independently, so I have been blessed with good genes, and despite my best efforts to mess that up I am convinced there is plenty of tread left on these tires.

My current will it out of date. It was hurried together on Jan. 14, 2009, at the Raleigh home of my sister Terryn and her husband, a date I know certain because it was the eve of my undergoing open-heart surgery to repair an aortic valve that was leaking and put me at risk of simply dropping dead. Although I never doubted that the outcome of the surgery would be positive, the will was done so that should the worst have happened, I didn’t leave a mess for others to clean up.

I will say that it was kind of fun telling nieces and nephews what they would receive without actually giving them anything, and probably explains why I am the favorite uncle of so many. That status will soon be in peril.

The will was primarily designed to ensure that those nieces and nephews would have money to continue their education as far as they would like, but they have since all grown up, so that need no longer exists.

Now I want to caution you not to confuse me with being wealthy. I was a journalist, remember, and journalists aren’t wealthy as a rule. At least the honest ones.

My “estate,” although modest, is the product of working without interruption for parts of five decades, living well within my means, investing what I could in a 401k, the miracle of compound interest, and property appreciation — all within easy reach of those who care about such things. I have no idea what the estate will look like when I die, but barring a protracted, painful and costly death that whittles it away, it should continue to grow. It did under Trump and continues to under Biden.

Since I am without children and there are no obvious financial needs within my extended family, my thoughts turned to how I could put what I leave behind to work on the behalf of others in the future. I spoke with family members and with their blessing decided on the possibility of endowed scholarships, one at my alma mater, the University of North Carolina, and the other at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. I hope others who read this today might consider something similar, certainly at UNCP, where the low cost of tuition stretches an endowment a long way toward meeting the needs of local people in pursuit of a better life.

As for UNC I decided on an endowed scholarship for athletics because few things have given me more joy — and heartbreak — than watching Tar Heel sports teams compete during the last half century. I called the Rams Club, told them my plan, and a lunch date was made at the Top of the Hill restaurant on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

The representative paid for my lunch, gave me a nice golf shirt, and I am told something “golf-related” is in the mail, all for what amounts to a “letter of intent” to provide the dollars at my death for the endowment. I was explicit that I did not intend to write a check my butt could not cover, that the future is always to be determined, but the intent was sincere.

So he provided me language to insert in the will, and I provided him with a signed letter of intent expressing my desires. I will do something similar soon with a representative from UNCP.

But in advance of meeting with the Rams Club representative on what was a Monday, April 12, I realized that because of rain on the previous Friday, UNC’s baseball team would be playing Dook’s shortly after our lunch date. The problem was there were no tickets available because of limited seating due to COVID.

So on the day before the game, I texted the Rams Club representative the following: “Hey, was wanting to go see UNC-Dook in baseball but no tickets available. Since I am planning on giving you (the amount, which will remain private) for an endowed scholarship and am willing to die to get the money to you, any chance you can find me two tickets?”

He quickly replied: “Working on it.”

The next night I sat in a box suite and watched my Tar Heels hang 21 runs on Dook.