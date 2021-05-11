The road to a brighter future runs through North Carolina

Now that time has chewed up about a third of 2021 and success remains attainable, I will today reveal my New Year’s Resolution, which was inspired and made possible by my 13-month-old status as a retiree.

I decided that this year I would resolve to spend more time playing golf, but it gets better: The plan includes using the social nature of the game to reconnect with old friends from the past. And when I say old, I mean people my age.

I briefly considered continuing with the rota of losing weight, drinking less and generally doing good deeds, but an adulthood of failure with regard to resolutions convinced me I needed a new strategy. Teeing it up with old friends seemed more doable — and I needed a win. Wisdom does come with age, but senility is on its bumper.

With that goal established, I and three other key pieces of the 1975 Lumberton High School golf team, which, not incidentally, was the champion of the Southeastern 3A Conference, will assemble soon in Myrtle Beach to play 54 holes of golf at The Legends Golf and Resort and merrily eat and drink. The Legends is where my high school running mate Bob Williams spent many years as the golf course superintendent, and he still does that on a semi-retired basis.

Bob’s younger brother Dave and Drew Bullard will round out the foursome, and I am confident that it will be the seniors of that 1975 team, Bob and I, paired against the sophomores, Dave and Drew. I know at least one has a deep pocket.

The quality of golf is a variable. My game is at times as good as it ever was, assisted by cavity-back Taylor irons and a golf ball that is aerodynamically superior to those balatas of a half-century ago and reluctant to bend. That said, I am always one hosel shot away from becoming a 12-handicapper. So on the golf, we will see.

I am sure that we will ace the storytelling, and some will be shared that I don’t remember and will likely deny. Bob and I put a lot of miles on his blue 1968 Plymouth Valient back in the day, with Pinecrest Country Club and Varsity Lanes being frequent stops. We would play foosball at the bowling alley after depositing a dime into the jukebox to give recently released classics such as “Free Bird,” “Stairway to Heaven,” or “Best of My Love” a spin, and after losing narrowly to Nelson Nye and Jimmy Hodges grab two chili dogs and some fries.

But our best times were at Pinecrest CC, where during the summers our parents would deposit us and we would swim, play tennis, play golf, and then do it all again. In the same day.

Now if you have surmised that the real purpose of today’s column is to memorialize the exploits of that championship team — specifically my heroics — then give yourself a cookie. My memory — and on this part, it’s keen — is that we went into the final match at Pinecrest CC a seemingly insurmountable 11 strokes behind Pinecrest High School, and that we crafted a 10-over-par 298 to win the title by two strokes. I will proclaim today that remains the most remarkable and improbable conference title in Pirate history.

Dave shot 80, Bob shot 76, Mark Pisano 72 and yours truly 70. Drew was a Theo Pinson-like teammate, cheering hard and keeping us loose.

My 70 included a front-nine 31 that was made possible by birdies on holes No. 4 through No. 8. I hoseled it on No. 10, made double-bogey, and got back in my comfort zone on the way to a back-side 39.

Now what I am less sure of is what happened on No. 18. I recall as I approached the green and faced a downhill 10-footer for par with a left-to-right bend, being told if I made it, we would win by a single shot. I did make it — otherwise today’s column is probably on my garden — but when the scores were added up the margin of victory was two.

Good thing, because if it my ball doesn’t bang against the back of the hole, it slides 8 feet by. That Titleist would have tip-toed toward the hole if a fellow teammate had been better at math.

The over and under on the number of times I tell that story during Reunion Weekend is four, and if you are betting, take the over. That April day in 1975, by the way, remains my golfing career highlight. I peaked at 17 years old. Sad, I know.

Now it’s possible that there will be a follow-up to today’s column, a sharing, if you will, of that weekend’s highlights. But that depends on what new stories are created that can be shared in this forum, the quality of my golf, and Bob, Dave and Drew being willing to sign a waiver relieving me of any liability. So there is no guarantee.

Next month the tour continues as I will tee it up in Pinehurst with some fellow Pikas from UNC, including more than a couple who grew up in Lumberton. My resolve to do so is strong.