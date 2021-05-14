Boots urges a little help with rescues

I am, shall we say, a reluctant new member of the board for the Robeson County Humane Society, a result of the lady who taught me Spanish confusing no with si.

My reluctance is based on two things: One, I am not sure what the board policy is on using a shotgun on a feral cat that has taken up residence at my home, eating constantly, and whining when his mouth isn’t full while trying to bully the two better-behaved felines, Boots and Juice. My guess is the board would frown on an assassination.

I kid — but just barely. I sold my shotgun.

The bigger concern is that if I am going to be a member of the board, I want to be a determined and contributing member of the board and not someone who mails it in. I no longer need bullet points for my resume. I worried that I wouldn’t be a good board member, but after some thought, caved and am committed.

My first meeting as a board member was on Monday, and I did a whole lot more listening than I did talking, which those who know me will doubt. I have witnesses.

I suppose the invitation to join was because through the sales of two silly books on Boots in which I am the butt of every joke — there was clearly an appetite for such a thing — several thousand dollars was raised that went to the Humane Society.

More likely the board believed what endures from my high profile in the community that was attained as editor of this paper will be of benefit to the Society, and that this space might be used periodically to advance the group’s mission, which is to find homes for discarded dogs and cats and to reduce the number of them in this county through spay and neuter programs.

With that wordy preamble completed, we will turn the page to what matters.

It didn’t take me long on Monday to understand that the Society’s chief challenge is to raise money, for without it, not much can be checked from the need-to-do list. My chief contribution that night was to suggest an outreach effort to try to get more people to bequeath through their will a contribution to the Robeson County Humane Society.

Singles are nice, but the potential exists here for an occasional home run as elderly people possess a disproportionate amount of the nation’s wealth. Many find joy each day through their pets and some might like to provide comfort to those animals not so lucky. My wish is that a few folks out there are now contemplating doing such.

But you don’t have to wait until death to contribute, and there are more ways to do so than writing a check. I know the shelter, which is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton and can be reached by calling 910-738-8282, is in need of donated supplies and volunteers. The staff, as is the case with most nonprofits, is small and perform their work more for the personal satisfaction than for the paycheck. If you call or drop by, ask for Divinity Morgan, the director of the shelter. She can tell you how to help.

But you don’t have to wait to do so.

As good timing has it, the Robeson County Humane Society and as similar rescue groups that also do fine work will have a booth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Humane Society pets will not be there for adoption, but photos of those in need of a home will be available, so drop by and take a look. You might find a furry bundle of joy.

I know as well that the Society would be pleased for donations of money or supplies or to hear from anyone who would be willing to volunteer at the shelter.

If you do so, please tell them that Boots sent you. Not Donnie. Boots. His ego eclipses even mine and must be fed.