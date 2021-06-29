The story of Henry Berry Lowry should be one that unifies Robeson County

There is a little-known Robeson County historical fact that is quite surprising. It’s not really a political idea. But it’s an idea that both Democrats and Republicans tend to avoid, but for different reasons. The idea is that Henry Berry Lowry initiated the movement against monolithic political power in Robeson County. In his day that meant the Democrat power base.

That should be a unifying concept. Unfortunately, many Republicans have preferred to avoid this possibility because the Lowry gang was a bit militant. Many Democrats prefer to avoid the idea because it implies Lowry sympathized with Republicans.

There is also this secondary idea that the parties switched platforms in the South during the 1960s thus drawing into question how Lowry would feel today about both parties.

Robeson County is actually a very strong argument against the core belief of parties switching platforms. Democrat registration has been strongly consistent in Robeson County for 150 years. If racist Democrats really flipped to the Republican party at any time since the Lowry era, there is no evidence that ever occurred. If anything, the opposite occurred as all three county races simply joined the local power base and remained.

Regardless of whether one believes an ideological switch occurred in the 1960s between parties, it really doesn’t matter. It is a bad argument and unfair to assume who an American historical figure like Lowry would affiliate with today. But we do know the facts from his time, facts that are evidence as to why he should be a unifying figure for both Democrats and Republicans.

Lowry had no use for Confederate attempts at forced labor. His band was multi-racial and records indicate Lowry helped Gen. William Sherman’s army navigate Robeson County swamps on March 9, 1865, helping guide the Union Army into North Carolina. Lowry was pursued by the Democrat Home Guard and was no friend to the Confederacy.

Lowry may actually have been apolitical. But his brother the Rev. Patrick Lowry was involved in politics, with the county Republican Party. He even served as a delegate representing Robeson Republicans at the Republican state convention in 1872.

Lowry fought for honorable ideas in the fight for civil rights, tribal self-determination and freedom. There is no argument his methods were militant. It was a militant time, and it was indeed felt that the Republican governor after 1866 would be more sympathetic to Lowry’s cause after purging Confederate influence from state government. He was simply a controversial figure for both Democrats and Republicans during the era. But there is a bigger point.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. This holds true for any political party. If we agree that monolithic power is bad regardless of who wields it, then we can agree Henry Berry Lowry is a unifying figure for all of Robeson County as his descendants have served both Democrats and Republican administrations. Since Lowry fought against monolithic power, we can at least assume he’d be happy about balance of power.

It is also true that today both political parties proclaim to support the ideas that Lowry believed in regardless of how he would feel today. This means there has been progress since the era of Henry Berry Lowry and that’s the point. Henry Berry Lowry had a huge part in initiating these historic changes regardless of whether one agrees with the methods of the day.

His story actually transcends politics, or it should. His story is actually Robeson County’s story, and it should be a unifying story for Robeson County regardless of cultural background or political persuasion.

There is a one-night performance this weekend of “Strike at the Wind!” that tells the story of Henry Berry Lowry. The performers are comprised of all races and political persuasions. The audience should be just as eclectic.

Keeping the movement alive is actually a unifying idea.

Phillip Stephens is a conservative writer.