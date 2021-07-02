3,131 reasons that SS can shove it

My mail doesn’t arrive until soon after noon, so the seven-page letter I received from the Social Security Administration on Tuesday only ruined half my day.

The letter, which was in English, was difficult to comprehend, and that was for someone whose reading comprehension is better than most. What I was able to glean from a hasty skim was that the Social Security Administration said I owed it $3,131. Blood pressure rising, I dived in for a deeper read and if the explanation as to why I owed that amount was contained in the correspondence. It had been cleverly disguised as gibberish.

I told a buddy and he said, “Give them a kidney.” I countered with, “They got a better chance at a finger.”

I knew two things were certain. If I indeed had done my math poorly, then I would pay the penalty because I am a good and patriotic American who stands for the national anthem. But I also knew no check was being penned until I was convinced the mistake was mine.

As I write this, I am convinced the mistake is theirs — but the process of proving it is likely to include some pain and suffering, exclusively on my part.

When it comes to Social Security, put me in the camp of begrudging acquiescence. I understand the nanny approach of our government, and its desire to protect aging Americans from their own stupidity and provide them a source of income as they enter life’s homestretch. But I also think I would have more and larger eggs in my nest had I been free to do as I wish with my own earned income.

My real problem with Social Security, one that is growing, is that because I took the benefit early, just shy of my 63rd birthday, I am capped in the amount of money I can earn in a year at $18,960. I don’t understand fundamentally why the government would disincentivize work by confiscating 50 cents of every dollar earned beyond the cap, especially among retirees, a workforce that is increasingly coveted when it’s hard to find folks who want to work.

Doubt that? Ask the owner of a small business.

The money that is paid as a penalty, I am told, is returned when full retirement age is achieved, which demands of me to keep on living. So take my money and if I can survive long enough give it back to me a little at a time? No thanks.

I have yet to hear a convincing argument why this policy makes sense but am willing to listen.

When I was nudged into early retirement at the end of March 2020, I knew I would not sit at home and vegetate in the long term, even if that was required during the pandemic. You can’t spend 36 years of your life in a sprint to defeat deadline and then spend your remaining days napping in a recliner. At least I couldn’t.

So I began work in August at Pinecrest Golf Course, and the pay, which is fine, isn’t enough that I could have earned the $24,000 and change that the Social Security Administration believes I did in the four and a half months employed. It is clear to me that the Social Security Administration counted in that amount earned income that came from my time at The Robesonian, which was in advance of me applying for Social Security. The Social Security Administration’s own website says explicitly that money should not have been included.

I found much comfort when my accountant and the fellow from Social Security with whom I spoke agreed.

I now await correspondence from the Social Security Administration that will enable me to apply for a waiver, meaning no benefit will be withheld while I go about the process of an appeal. I have no worry that eventually I will not win the appeal, but I am equally sure that the process will be frustrating and will test my newly adopted philosophical outlook not to be angered by things beyond my control.

If you hear no more about this, it went well.