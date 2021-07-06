Did politics cost Wolfpack their shot?

My relationship with N.C. State athletics is a bit complicated, distinguishing it from Duke University, which is easy to describe: I don’t like Duke and that is as nicely as I can put it.

The fact that Duke is a private university based in North Carolina and is mostly populated with a bunch of Yankees is on my list of reasons for my dislike, but not even near the top. There is an A through Z compilation of reasons I don’t like Duke, with most clustered around K.

I am always amazed when Duke is adopted as a favorite school by a native North Carolinian, suggesting that misguided soul take a stroll across the Durham campus and engage with these New Jersey-ites and report back on their reception.

My feelings toward N.C. State are much more nuanced — and are being expressed here today because the Wolfpack, with back-to-back wins over No. 1 Arkansas on the Razorbacks’ home field, has made the College World Series and will be playing Stanford on Saturday. I have a decision to make. Dare I?

N.C. State and I got off to a horrid start back in the early to mid-1970s when the Wolfpack basketball team defeated my Tar Heels 10 straight times, diminishing my high school years and inflicting scars that have festered, not healed. It didn’t help that N.C. State won a national championship in basketball in 1974 — eight years before the first of five the Tar Heels have won since I was alive, not counting the one that the Tar Heels held on Aug. 26, 1957, when this 9-pound, 15-ounce bundle of joy arrived in this world.

Coach Dean Smith’s first national title, coming in 1982, was even tainted a wee bit by the fact that the Wolfpack claimed the title the following year, one of the most improbable NCAA basketball champions ever — a team that wouldn’t have made the tournament field except for an upset win in the ACC Tournament over — yep, you guessed it — my Tar Heels.

Now let’s be clear: My Tar Heels have largely owned N.C. State athletics but the ‘Pack has over my lifetime spoiled plenty of my days, especially fall Saturdays.

So why the ambivalence? The truth is that a lot of my friends and even some family are N.C. State fans and I am nearing a maturity level that would allow me to be happy for them if the ‘Pack were to make a deep run in the World Series and — am I really typing this? — perhaps even won it. In fact, I have a standing Friday lunch date with a handful of ‘Pack fans, good ole boys like I fancy myself.

A couple of the ‘Pack fans merit a mention.

Bobby Purcell, who recently retired after 33 years as head of the Wolfpack Club, is a dear friend and I have been honored to be invited to attend his July 23 induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. I have delighted over the years in telling ‘Pack fans that Bobby and I are buddies, and when asked the basis for that friendship I explain: “Oh Bobby and I were in the same fraternity at UNC and even were roommates. Yep, we hatched the plot to infiltrate the Wolfpack Club over a cold beer at Troll’s in the summer of 1978, same time we decided to make Swofford the ACC commissioner.”

Some respond with: “I knew it!”

I feel emboldened to say that publicly only because Bobby is now retired as the head of the Wolfpack Club and no sane ‘Pack fan would question his allegiance. That does, however, leave a lot who might.

Then there is my nephew Paul, whose parents are both UNC graduates, and Paul’s beautiful wife, Brooke. Both graduated from N.C. State and Paul was a key member of two national champion bass-fishing teams there that so many UNC fans like to deride. Be careful making that joke around me.

I could handle a bit of ribbing if my Friday crowd, Bobby, Paul and Brooke went on a joyful ride during the next week or so.

I share this knowing that my reputation as a die-hard UNC fan is put at risk. I can only hope that my bonafides are sufficient and my Tar Heel fandom card will not be recalled.

This UNC fan will be pulling for the ‘Pack on Saturday and beyond, although I will draw the line at doing that hand gesture. I know I am a lone wolf in this regard, but I challenge all to find an N.C. State fan who will publicly share that they are pulling for the Tar Heels to do anything other than lose or be wiped from the face of Earth.

I’ll wait.