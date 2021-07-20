Gov. Cooper maps an alternative path

I will give you the best reason yet to invest a few minutes of your life reading this column today. It might pay off — and I mean that literally.

But if you don’t need some extra cash, then I won’t be offended if you excuse yourself and spend that time more wisely. Pretty much anything would qualify, at least most days.

I have a friend who we will call Rodney because that is his name. Every now and again, Rodney will send me a message, alerting me that mine is among many — tens of thousands I would guess if not more — whose name is included on a list of “unclaimed property” that is featured on the website for the N.C. Treasurer’s Office.

The link to the website is https://www.nccash.com/

If you click on it you will see prominently featured a Search Now prompt that is so is easy to negotiate that any idiot can do it. I am the proof.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, there is $919 million in unclaimed funds that is waiting to be claimed by the rightful owner. Since there are about 10.49 million North Carolinians, my calculator tells me that works out to an average of $87 owed to each person in this state.

This is money, largely refunds as far as I can tell, that never reached the right person and instead ends up at the Treasurer’s Office, which is tasked with trying to find the rightful owner. You can search using last name only or perhaps a business name, but can narrow the search as you wish by adding a first name, city, zip, combination of those or even all four.

I am not sure why the Treasurer’s Office does it this way, but unclaimed property is identified as being less than $50, which includes an exact total, or in excess of $50, which remains tantalizingly vague — a bit of a tease if you will. I suppose if you publicly dangle that someone is owed a lot of money the potential for fraud quickly goes up.

I discovered that I am owed $36.85 from DirecTV, as well as an amount in excess of $50 from Lumbee River EMC. I quickly decided that was worth my time, especially since I am a retiree living off a mostly fixed income, one that has been fixed too low.

The process for making a claim has been streamlined and, again, any idiot can do it if you correctly follow the prompts. I made both of mine in well under 3 minutes. Now all I have to do is submit the form, which does ask for a copy of driver’s license, Social Security number or federal employer identification number, proof of address and a signature. According to the Treasurer’s Office, the wait for the check to arrive is likely to be around three months.

Some folks will balk when asked to provide Social Security number, but it’s safe. This is not a scam. Dig deeper if you aren’t convinced.

As a public service I began typing in the names of family and friends to see if I knew others who might be able to cash in and was not surprised to find several, including three close relatives. Out of the 20 or so searches, my guess is well over half of them were eligible to make at least one claim and several of them able to make multiple claims. I informed them all and didn’t even demand a commission.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, since the beginning of the current fiscal year on July 1, 2020, $62,390,521 has been returned to the rightful owners. That is a lot of cash being put back to work in our economy.

Hopefully today’s column will mean a few extra dollars or perhaps even a few more than that to some local folks who could benefit from it.

Rodney, I have now paid it forward. Figuratively, yes, but for many of you out there who take the time to follow the prompts, literally. Seldom will the odds of a successful treasure hunt be greater.