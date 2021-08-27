Another 93 million miles behind me

“Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 64?”

— John, Paul, George and Ringo

I awakened on Thursday morning just a day older in reality, but having completed my most recent 92,955,807-mile journey around the sun, No. 64. No wonder I was tired.

If your immediate thought was, “Man, that dude is old,” then I will pull out a well-worn line of mine: I might be old, but I am immature.

My single wish for the day has not been granted and with just 28 hours to go before the deadline to submit this column I still don’t have an idea for it. So I will do as I have done in the past when presented with such a conundrum, and that’s fake it.

As I write this, I am hearing ding after ding signaling texts and Facebook messages wishing me a Happy Birthday, and the count is 113. Make that 114.

I thought that was pretty good, but Boots my cat pointed out it is an unimpressive fraction of my 2,477 Facebook “friends,” including some I have met. He keeps me grounded.

I have never been one to look fondly toward the next birthday with, I suppose, the occasional exception.

I do remember anticipating my 13th birthday as my arrival as a teenager, but that turned out to be falsely advertised and pretty much a dud. Nothing about my life changed other than my height.

No. 16 might have been my favorite because with it came my license to drive but there was no car parked in our driveway on Rowland Avenue with a bow on top. My older brother is to blame for that, having wrecked his brand-new Toyota Celica about a month into his 17th year. For some reason I was the one punished. Another 64 years and I might forgive him.

No. 18 was memorable as on Aug. 26, 1975, I unpacked my suitcase in Room 1628 of the north tower of Granville Towers at the University of North Carolina, and I also became of age — legally at least — to enjoy a beer, which at that time cost $1.67 for a six-pack at Fowler’s or 55 cents for a single at Clarence’s.

That’s correct, in 1975, the legal drinking age in North Carolina was 18, and to show how different things were then you could actually carry a cooler of beer into Kenan Stadium to watch the Tar Heels play football. I did that more than once my freshman year but as a sophomore alcohol was banned from Kenan Stadium. Coincidence or causation? I don’t know.

What followed were 40 years of birthdays during which my interest waned and the number of gifts I received steadily declined. The next time I remember looking forward to a birthday was sometime after Hurricane Matthew, when my workplace at The Robesonian was being rehabilitated from flooding, and I was stuck at home alone for eight months working to publish a newspaper and preserve my sanity. I was 59 and if I could have time traveled until my 62nd birthday so I could retire and draw Social Security, I would have cranked up that DeLorean and squeezed through a wormhole.

I am wrapping up this column on Friday morning, at age 64 years and one day and I can report that my birthday celebration was fun, not unlike in 1975 but there is no class to skip today. I received several phone calls on Thursday, and the Facebook and text message count is now approaching 400. Boots remains unimpressed.

It was almost 9 p.m. on Thursday and although I had a missed call and a nice E-card from my parents, I had not actually spoken with them. So I called them knowing that at ages 87 and 86 they would be in bed soon. The conversation flowed like this.

Me: “Hi mom, figured I would call and give you guys an opportunity to wish your favorite child a happy birthday.”

Mom: “Did you get the card?”

Me: “I did, but no present. Is 64 the age when you no longer get a present?”

Mom: “What would you like?”

Me: “For me, nothing, but if you would like to make a donation in my and Boots’ honor to the Robeson County Humane Society you can do so on my Facebook page. We are almost to a thousand bucks.”

Mom: “Perfect, your dad and I will do that.”

For those of you who soldiered to the end, you can make a gift as well. Those cats and dogs still need us to feed them.