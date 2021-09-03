Helen Sharpe: History maker, preserver

Helen Seawell Sharpe is proof that size doesn’t matter.

A petite lady — and a Southern one with charm and grace she was — Mrs. Sharpe always had an oversized effect on the particular cause she was championing. There were many during her 94 years, and they were pursued until the very end. She died on Sunday, unable to escape hospice yet again, her body finally wearing out but her keen mind sharp until the very end of the remarkable story she wrote.

Robeson County owes her a major nod of gratitude as the native of St. Pauls loved this place. Her gift to us all was making it better, particularly through preserving our shared history.

I have known Mrs. Sharpe for most of my life, having been friends with her youngest son, Hal, during our youth and her middle son, Cliff, who was in the same fraternity as I in college. Her oldest son, John Allen, I knew less well, but he by chance was nearby and in a boat in 1983 when my canoe capsized in Jordan Lake and I was swimming to recapture an escaped Igloo with prized contents, possibly saving my life — a story best not detailed today or ever.

I came to know Mrs. Sharpe in a new way during my time as editor of The Robesonian.

You probably know that Mrs. Sharpe and her late husband, Jack, were co-owners of this newspaper for many years before its sale in 1982, which I know they opposed vigorously. She called me often over the years, mostly to make story suggestions but also with the occasional compliment, perhaps about an editorial I had written or a strong stance the paper had taken. I appreciate all kind words, but I do hold some in higher regard, and any from Mrs. Sharpe fell squarely under that heading for two reasons: She was an accomplished journalist herself and she didn’t toss around compliments like confetti.

While there is a trend today in this country to either erase the past or recast it so that it is not recognizable, Mrs. Sharpe’s interest was in honoring history as it unfolded by giving it breath. To that end, she was instrumental in the restoration of the Carolina Theater into the Historic Carolina Civic Center, a gem that has enriched the lives of so many, and she assumed the leading role in the establishment of the Robeson County History Museum, a quaint treasure on Elm Street.

Most of our conversations during my time as editor had to do with what was called Robeson Remembers, which she conceived and saw from its beginning to end. Her idea was to recruit local historians and writers for a series of articles that would focus on Robeson County’s history, its people, places and other topics of interest. More than 200 were published during my time as editor, with the final one adding appropriate symmetry by featuring Mrs. Sharpe.

I remember when she pitched the idea for Robeson Remembers, and I was, truthfully, a bit skeptical, knowing that Mrs. Sharpe was soft-spoken but capable of adding decibels. She and I worked at different speeds, mine always a sprint cemented by an approaching deadline, hers leisurely, her nature I am sure but she was also slowed by age. Her thoughts were still on point, but sometimes the labor was in retrieving them.

Soon enough I realized that the best way to hurry those conversations was just to give Mrs. Sharpe what she sought, which sounds like an accommodation but really wasn’t. Her journalistic instincts were spot on and listening was to my benefit.

She opened my eyes to the value of a published recording of the past, and I eventually understood what a gift she was providing to a newsroom with dwindling resources in a county that was prolific when it came to producing major headlines.

My worry — that promises such as clean copy, met deadlines, interesting artwork, and topics that mirrored the diversity of this county would not be kept and that Robeson Remembers would be a burden and not a blessing — never materialized. Her largest concern was that Robeson Remembers covered all the corners and colors of this county. It never strayed from that mission.

I came to understand how scrutinized the copy was before it was canned, delivered, and cut and pasted for publication.

I learned a lot reading those Robeson Remembers, and more than once they served as a source for other stories, especially when this county had lost a person of note, when we did our reporting for our own story and pulled from a Robeson Remembers. In advance of this column, I read again the 93-inch story on Mrs. Sharpe that was published on Aug. 3, 2014, and told the story of her humble beginnings on Second Street and her 15-mile journey to the family home on Riverside Boulevard that sat on a hill keeping a watch on the Lumber River. It was the perfect period to Robeson Remembers.

The story, written by Bob Horne, a former editor of this newspaper, reminded me of much that I knew but only vaguely, and some of the blanks were filled in, including that Helen Seawell Sharpe was not born into privilege but earned it through work. It was a fascinating read, worthy of its subject, and stoked a lot of memories.

Because of Mrs. Sharpe, those memories and others dear to this county will not fade away, but will endure, within easy reach of those with an interest. Mrs. Sharpe did much more than preserve our history, she made it as well.

A lifetime of achievement checked off, it’s time to rest Mrs. Sharpe. You will be missed by many.