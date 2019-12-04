Local governments need to help United Way help others

Tate Johnson, the executive director of the Robeson County chapter of the United Way since July, has a tall task, finding a path for the agency to meet its fundraising goal of $750,000 during its current campaign.

There was a day when the United Way routinely hit its goal, but that was before NAFTA, tobacco’s slow suffocation, and hurricanes Matthew and Florence made it more difficult to secure donated dollars while, and here is the rub, at the same time increasing the need for the donated dollars. So, in essence, there are now fewer businesses, people and other entities in a position to help, but a higher number of those in need.

Quickly, it should be noted that the United Way provides services to the many, not the few, and doesn’t focus only on those who are suffering financially. Among the many human services supported by the United Way are the helping of victims of domestic violence as well as rape, scouting, putting books into the hands of children, and feeding the hungry. That list is hardly a start.

Johnson also has less help to assist in the fundraising because grant money related to disaster recovery has been running out, forcing staff cuts.

So Johnson embarked on a get-to-know-me tour, which has included, at least in part, speaking directly to local governments, encouraging modest donations and that the governments themselves run internal campaigns. His presentations have also included information on what the United Way chapter has provided in terms of services to the local communities served by those governments.

The response has been underwhelming, even embarrassing.

There have been five presentations made to local municipal boards, and during each, a request for $500 was made, an amount so modest it is really just symbolic. Only Fairmont stepped up. Additionally, a similar request was made to the county, and a single commissioner, Tom Taylor, made a contribution.

One municipality did not even respond to Johnson’s request to be put on the agenda.

The city and the county both run employee campaigns, which are intended to get fair share donations, a fair share being a monthly donation equal to one hour’s pay. No other local municipality, however, runs such a campaign.

Our request to these local government boards would be rather than sit in silence, to welcome Johnson and acknowledge the county chapter of the United Way as a partner in providing human services, one that often picks up where governments fail.

So much need has been met by the local chapter that we would not know where to begin to detail it. But, more than a half million dollars has been provided to victims of Hurricane Florence for home repairs, replacement of lost furniture and clothing, and many other items. There are 2,663 children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, more than 55% of whom do not live in Lumberton, and these children are being given the key — the ability to read well — that opens all of life’s doors.

We hope that some members of each of these town boards will give Johnson a call, tell him they have $500 to contribute, and invite United Way staffers to advise their employees on how they can contribute their fair share if that is their wish.

In reality, it’s a small gesture, but a meaningful one. It should have already happened.