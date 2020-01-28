You don’t have to be a fan of the National Basketball Association, or even a basketball fan period, to feel a tremendous sense of loss at the news we all received to ruin a Sunday afternoon and the days that followed concerning the death of Kobe Bryant.

That was the genius of Bryant, certainly one of the top basketball players of all time, but so much more than that — a complicated, cerebral man, born in Italy, and able to speak three languages. Just 41 years old, a husband, and the father of four children, all girls, including a newborn, he and eight others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a California hillside near Calabasas in an accident that appears to have been caused by heavy fog.

Among the nine dead was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who wanted to play basketball as did her dad. They were flying to one of her games when the tragedy occurred. We have all seen the photos of them together, smiling, which now evoke an entirely different emotion than when taken.

Bryant leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters who will grow up without their dad — Natalia, Bianka and Capri Kobe. There is also a mountain of friends and fans, many of whom drew inspiration from Bryant’s epic work ethic and his old-fashioned-yet-still-true belief that people are responsible for their successes, — and for their failures. He was a no-excuses kind of a guy.

By now, you are well acquainted with Bryant’s on-court accomplishments — 33,643 points, fourth most all time; five NBA championships; two Olympic gold medals; 18 all-star appearances; 81 points in a single game, the second most ever; and 60 points in his final game, the most ever. Did you know he also won an Oscar?

For Bryant, his playing career was over, and he was beginning a second life, and given all his skills and determination, we have no doubt that he had a lot to give to make this world a better place. That was also lost in the fiery crash.

People are in Day 4 of shock over his death because of the magic he performed on the basketball court. Hero is not only an overused term, it is mostly misapplied. Bryant was not a hero; he was an icon, loved by many, vilified by others, depending on what team you rooted for. He was invited nightly into the homes of millions and millions of Americans when he played, and we came to know him well, which is why we are saddened today.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, there has been discussion — gratuitous, we believe — that coverage which always includes dominant photos of Kobe and Gianna is too tilted, and trivializes the deaths of the other seven people who were on board that helicopter.

That is nonsense.

We know today the names of the other seven — John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester; Payton Chester; and Ara Zobayan — only because they were in the helicopter with Bryant when it went down. That the news coverage focuses on Bryant is understandable, but the nine died together, will be mourned together, and will be remembered together.

RIP to all.