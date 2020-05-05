Mistake refocuses The Robesonian on past letters to the editor police

This editor recently made a mistake. And, with the indulgence of The Robesonian’s readers, this editorial is meant to address that mistake.
A letter to the editor was published on a weekend edition Editorial page. This was a violation of a policy established many years ago that mandated no letter was to be published in Sunday’s edition because the Sunday edition had the greatest circulation and, thus, was coveted by everyone contributing an opinion piece. There was not enough space to accommodate everyone.
The first letter in question generated a response letter. To be fair to the second letter writer, this editor chose to run the response to the first letter in the weekend edition.
This will not happen again. This editor is invoking the past policy and will no longer publish letters to the editor in the weekend edition. All letters will be run on a first-come, first-served basis in the weekday editions.
Again, the mistake was that of this editor. It was a mistake made as this editor learned and became accustomed to new duties and responsibilities thrust upon him in the wake of a rather radical staffing change. Exacerbating the circumstances of the mistake were the deadline-driven nature of the journalism business, still being responsible for the duties to which the new ones were added, and trying to generate news copy with a staff that is about one-quarter the size it was when this editor joined The Robesonian’s newsroom two decades ago.
The previous paragraph is not meant as an excuse. There is no excuse. It is meant as an explanation for a situational mistake made under circumstances shared by many businesses in the county, state and nation. The Robesonian, like those other businesses, finds itself struggling to survive during a time of uncertainty, fighting to stay alive while armed with fewer resources and personnel. But, like many of the other businesses caught in shared economic peril, The Robesonian, mainly because of the strong, dedicated and talented people on its staff, will endure. It will prevail. With the help of loyal readers and advertisers, it will emerge from these dark times stronger and wiser.
On a related note, The Robesonian realizes that between the pandemic and the presidential election year many readers already are suffering tension and their emotions are running hot. Reading harsh, hate-filled vitriol in a letter to the editor will only increase that tension. Therefore, The Robesonian will act as a filter by electing to not publish letters deemed to be too, shall we say, impassioned.
The Robesonian will accept any letter for consideration. But this newspaper will reject letters stoked with heated opinion and fueled by few, if any, facts.
By all means, write a letter that offers a viewpoint or opinion different from that of an organization, political party or a seated lawmaker. This editor asks only that the letter be civil, respectful and built on fact.
Let’s work together to keep the dual season of COVID-19 and elections from becoming more stormy than its needs to be.