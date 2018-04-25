Ex-police chief: Wilkins ‘best man’ for the job

To the Editor,

I understand that people have been outside the Board of Elections Office handing out premarked sample ballots to people. This means that they are working for a group of people that has something to gain if they get elected.

I pray that enough citizens will know what is happening and that those are the candidates not to vote for if they want the corruption to be handled in Robeson County. We cannot get any business to locate here because of the corruption and crime that is already here.

I pray that we have enough decent and responsible people to get out and vote, vote, vote. I am a former chief of Lumberton Police Department and have seen a lot of things that need to be changed. Burnis Wilkins is the best person to make that change.

May God bless us and this county.

Albert Carroll

Lumberton