Candidate Mark Harris stands tall for life

To the Editor,

I have had the opportunity to closely work with Mark Harris on many pro-life and pro-family initiatives across North Carolina. I know Mark Harris as a determined leader and tireless advocate for conservative family values. He is a man of action, not just empty rhetoric.

Because Mark has marched with me for the dignity of human life, stood with me to defend and protect marriage and the deeply-held religious beliefs of all North Carolinians, supported efforts to enforce long-standing privacy rights ensuring men and women use separate bathrooms and showers, and advocated for peace in the street with other community members, I think Mark Harris as the best candidate to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district.

Tami Fitzgerald

Raleigh