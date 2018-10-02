Manager lauds Red Springs officials for hurricane work

To the Editor,

I want to publicly thank Mayor Ed Henderson and our Board of Commissioners for their tireless work during the Hurricane Florence. Commissioners Caroline Sumpter, Shearlie McBryde, Murray McKeithan, Neal Lea’Kes, Elma Patterson, Duron Burney along with Mayor Henderson operated the town’s shelter that housed approximately 100 people on its busiest day, along with maintaining the shelter for not only safety and sleeping for the citizens but also operated the kitchen for supplying meals for everyone.

In addition, they opened up the distribution center at the Community Center Building to provide the citizens with food and personal items. After the shelter was officially closed, they continued to serve 1,000 meals per day to the citizens of Red Springs and surrounding areas. They also continued to operate a distribution center at the Tredegar Building through their guidance for the surrounding areas with the support of the Restoration Church in Red Springs and the needs of the citizens were greatly met during a critical period.

I would also like to thank all of our employees of the town of Red Springs for their commitment and efforts to continuously work through the hurricane to maintain the roads and operation of the town of Red Springs. It is through their endless efforts that the town was able to recover within such a short period of time compared with other storms.

Again, I take off my hat and offer many thanks to the town board and employees for all their support during Hurricane Florence.

David Ashburn

Town manager

Red Springs