City police officer praised for act of kindness

To the Editor,

The Our View titled “School officials drop the L-word, but let’s hope not” is not true of the public’s feelings. There is always quiet before a storm.

Why file greviances when the board doesn’t respond? Social media is still abuzz with chatter from the kids, parents, students and staff that are being dragged through this “Herculean” effort that our board has undertaken, but at what cost?

The board voted to keep South Robeson open. Why would you make a decision of that magnitude without all pertinent facts? Two weeks later, in what the public was led to believe was a personnel meeting, the vote is rescinded. Your published policy was broken. South Robeson was not on the agenda.

The board was fully aware of the financial standing of the public schools. DPI I’m sure alerted them but why are they never held accountable.

We in the Rowland community have been impacted the most and have not received any answers or consideration from the board. They could at least display enough decency to come speak with us in person and provide a reason why they would lift the hopes of 452 children and then stomp on them.

After the grandiose show that Craig Lowery and John Campbell displayed at the meeting on July 9, they pretended the children were the No. 1 priority; in actuality, it’s the money the children generate that drives them. It’s just more for them to mismanage.

Who discusses building an $800,000 fieldhouse on the night school closings are discussed? They are the most reprehensible group of individuals that I’ve come into contact with in a long time. These children have been emotionally traumatized this summer, by the very people sworn to protect them. This transition isn’t smooth and they aren’t making any effort to do anything but reduce their deficit.

What about the children? Children have moved out of the county to live with relatives to avoid this consolidation. Now they are impacting family dynamics. I pray that this works for the children because they deserve some stability. They have to leave their entire culture behind, to save what has been reported by the school district as a small amount. If consolidation only saves a small amount, why rush this process and torment the children and your staff?

Melissa Davis-Ocean

Rowland