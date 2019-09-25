City police officer praised for act of kindness

To the Editor,
I’m writing this letter to publicly thank and recognize a police officer whose kindness may reflect the care and concern of most of the city police who each day put their personal safety on the line to protect us from each other.
I had made the mistake on Wednesday, Aug. 21, of locking up my scooter by the IGA store at Roberts Avenue and Elizabethtown Road, forgetting that I left the key at home. I was nearing the end of a hot, mile-long walk home when I passed a home with a police car parked in front, about a block north of Linwood and Seventh Street. Not five minutes later, an officer pulled up next to me and asked me if I needed a ride. I wish I had asked his name.
Almost every night on national news, there is a report of some law officer bringing disgrace to his unit, but I think station WPDE of South Carolina is to be commended for pointing out that this reflects only about 2 percent of law enforcement officers in their state. I think the other 98%, many of whom risk their lives in the line of duty, don’t deserve the bad image that might result from media reports.
I understand that Lumberton has the highest per capita crime rate of any city in North Carolina. My hat is off to your department for the big job you do.
Jim Sanders
Lumberton