Trump shows need for qualifications for presidency

To the Editor,
I’m sending the following thoughts to our congressmen and hope readers of this paper will find it thought-provoking.
Almost any well-paying job has some relevant educational or experience requirement, but other than U.S. citizenship, I don’t know of any special ones for the most demanding, prestigious position in our country, that of the president of the United States.
Any movie star or billionaire who can con the masses into thinking that he or she might be a good guy can have the job. In view of the ridiculous nationally embarrassing performance of Mr. Trump, I think it’s high time that Congress made a constitutional amendment stipulating some background, such as serving as a member on Congress of secretary of State as a prerequisite to taking on the awesome responsibility of being president.
I hope others will make the same request to their congressional members if they haven’t already done so.
Jim Sanders
Lumberton