Government retirees worthy of bump in pensions

November 04, 2019
To the Editor,
This is in response to Jim Sanders’ letter, published Oct. 25.
Mr. Sanders wrote: “In view of the ridiculous nationally embarrassing performance of Mr. Trump, I think it’s high time that Congress made a constitutional amendment stipulating some background, such as serving as a member on Congress … .”
Mr. Sanders, read the following 20 accomplishments President Trump has made since being in office, and then tell everyone how embarrassing President Trump’s performance has been. You must have meant to say it is embarrassing to the Democratic Party since no Democratic president ever accomplished anything this positive. This is the difference between a businessman and a politician. After reading these, feel free to go back to wherever you have been hibernating.
1. Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
2. More Americans are now employed than ever in our history.
3. Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since his election.
4. Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.
5. Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
6. New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
7. Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
8. African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
9. Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
10. Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
11. Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
12. Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
13. Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
14. Under this administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
15. Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
16. The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans.
17. Ninty-five percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future, the highest ever.
18. Retail sales surged last month, up another 6% over last year.
19. Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
20. As a result of his tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Mike Johnson
Laurel Hill