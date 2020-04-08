To the editor

While we attempt to flatten the curve through social distancing, one thing we can all do is complete the 2020 Census.

As of April 5 everyone with a home mailing address should have received an invitation to complete the 2020 Census. If you have misplaced it or put it off, you can complete the form online at the Census.gov.

Why is this so important?

The Census helps the federal government with redistricting and representation, it provides critical data for lawmakers, business owners, scholars, and others; and perhaps most importantly, the Census determines the amount of money allocated by the federal — and to a lesser extent — and state government to each county across the country. In Robeson County, by most measures among the poorest in the state, each person counted results in nearly $2,000 in funding per year — roughly $20K per person until the next Census — through government programs, subsidies, and other means flowing from the federal, and State, to the local level.

Despite the obvious importance, Robeson County has only a 33% self-response rate as of April 5. That means almost 90,000 people have not yet responded. Cumberland County is slightly higher at 41%, with roughly 195,000 people not yet counted.

If you have not yet responded to the Census, take five minutes to help yourself and your community in this time of uncertainty. Take care everyone.

Martin Mayer

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke