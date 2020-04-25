Bishop releases cowardly, conflicted message

To the editor,

Congressman Dan Bishop’s op-ed column in Wednesday’s The Robesonian was about as dishonest and downright cowardly a piece of work I’ve seen yet during the COVID-19 pandemic. It deserves comment.

Rep. Bishop, the Charlotte resident who came to us in a special election a few months ago, has not hesitated to jump on every Trump bandwagon that rolls by.

The tone of the column is bold, proclaiming a “virus overreach,” and that we should “get back to work” because “there (is) no immediate danger.” He appeals to the red meat crowd that Trump loves to toy with, and like Trump, he talks out of both sides of his mouth.

Bishop is quick to criticize Democratic Gov. Cooper, but distances himself from consequences (like Trump) by passing the buck to governors. Neither Bishop nor Trump is a critical decision maker, but they will surely be there for a second round of second guessing.

Throw in some love for farmers and veterans and the circuit is complete, almost. Then, Bishop become Pontius Pilot washing his hands of any negative consequences for his statements.

A couple of sentences at the end of the column contradicts virtually all the tough talk about opening the economy. Bishop says the coronavirus will be “with us for 12 to 18 months” until there is a vaccine.

He says opening the economy must come with social distancing, hand washing and not touching our faces. Bishop proposes impossible conditions for opening the economy for restaurants, barbershops, gyms, sporting events, concerts, factories and more businesses which cannot provide social distancing.

Forget the chest pounding and posturing. Bishop takes it all back in a few short strokes of the pen. There are a few issues where I agree with him, such as opening the economy as soon as possible without killing grandma or me.

I also agree that we won’t vote for “this failed administration again,” and I too am tired of the “daily embarrassments, lies and craven acts.” Trump and Bishop have to go.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton