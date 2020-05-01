Robeson’s Congressman Dan Bishop-honest and brave

To the Editor,

Last Saturday morning I reached for my electric version of The Robesonian, and rubbed my eyes as I viewed a LTE filled with vitriol and hate. It was not much different than what armchair critics opine on WhineBook. All criticism, and offered no solutions. The writer’s name calling of his disagreement with an Op-Ed piece by Robeson’s Congressman Dan Bishop to reopen NC might as well included more flamboyant words, and called him a liar (dishonest) and a chicken (cowardly).

I never knew Dan Bishop personally and was introduced to him by N.C. Sen. Danny Britt at County Commissioner David Edge’s backyard in early 2019. Danny told me that Bishop was his seatmate in the Senate running for Congress and he was a conservative for limited government, a straight shooter of honesty and transparency. Would I support him? Well, I shook his hand, and he started to tell me of his experiences as a lawyer, a state House member, and now a state Senator. I was sold.

As a long shot, underfunded candidate campaigning against a multi-millionaire, Bishop miraculously won. Boom, he assembled office staff and district staff in record time with seasoned veterans of how to work through federal bureaucracies to help Robesonians get help on veterans issues, Social Security and disability claims. He went on the hunt for a constituent office in Lumberton. The freshman member dove into the 435 House membership, and quickly made national connections and took the work of former congressmen McIntyre, Hudson and Pittenger, along with U.S. Sens. Burr and Tillis to lobby for federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe. Every time I called his staff for help on local drainage issues, city, county, hurricane relief, you name it, a return call or email with an answer came sailing back.

His efforts to “ReOpenNC” safely and responsibly are commendable. Brave efforts, to take a position for the forgotten crying voices of distraught small-business owners who are losing their businesses and have had the heartbreaking task of telling their employees they have no job. Tragic. Bishop’s legislative reaction was to work tirelessly to support and pass the federal coronavirus economic relief plan to fight for millions in relief for North Carolina’s families, small businesses and hospitals.

So to those of you who cheered at last weekend’s LTE while I frowned, let me hand you some bitter coffee and a stale doughnut, and tell you Congressman Bishop is a brave and honest man.

Bo Biggs

Lumberton