Government confronts religion during the pandemic

To the editor,

There is a civil and a religious case for closing churches and keep them closed for a while longer. There is also a constitutional case to keep government hands off religion.

In phase one of Gov. Cooper’s reopening of North Carolina’s economy, churches may meet outdoors with spacing. Some have been doing this already.

With a lawsuit brought by some churches to end the governor’s ban on indoor church services, the courts have an interesting case to weigh. It should be noted that not all churches are signed on to the lawsuit, but 20 state lawmakers are on board.

Should churches open their doors to worship as usual? The science says not yet and points to outbreaks and deaths in other close-knit communities such as nursing homes, prisons, and events where social distancing is not possible.

The coronavirus spreads from person to person with ease, and persons without symptoms can spread it unknowingly. Those who are most vulnerable are elderly and persons with chronic diseases.

To come together in a tight space would encourage the spread of the virus among congregations and then to the general public. Opening churches is not good public policy for public health during a crisis of pandemic proportions.

The court might be tempted to weigh into the question of whether we are experiencing “just another flu” or a real pandemic. Smart guys (and possibly some Russians) would dilute the death rate from this virus by adding in the large number of cases not tested and without symptoms.

But these partisan political speculators are not dealing with facts, just as no one knows how many lives were saved by worldwide lockdowns. If Great Britain is an example, death followed a too late decision to lock down.

Let’s toss politics from the equation and ask Jesus what he would do.

Jesus was an outlier when it came to the organized religion of his day. He often preached outdoors, and he would spread the gospel anywhere, any time as he did in this statement from the book of Matthew:

“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Love thy neighbor by not giving them this virus, and worship the Lord passionately anywhere, anytime, all the time. You’ll feel better for it.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton

