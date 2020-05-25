New ideas needed to fix problems in Robeson County

To the editor,

Over the past 13 years, I have come to know the people and conditions of Robeson County. Yes, we are the poorest county in North Carolina.

Yes we need to put people to work. You have heard me ad nauseam repeat my refrain that the Lumbee Tribe with it’s current $20+ millions in federal funding MUST develop a construction industry that builds safe housing when employing a massive work force.

The problems of Robeson County do not begin nor do they end in economics. Will having jobs, safe housing and purchase power begin to improve all areas of Robeson County? Yes, but this isn’t just about a buck stopping somewhere.

Robeson County needs to expand Medicaid because we are an ill county. We have a depressed, illiterate, drug addicted, abusive, sexist, misogynist and often times prejudicial work force. We need medical and psychological resources to offset a lot of these “anomalies of the South.”

We are a Bible Belt county, and we have tendencies that bog down progressive approaches to progressively increasing social problems and societal Achilles heels.

We need education and a technical school and we needed it 10 years ago. Our young people were being schooled at home long before coronavirus. They were learning how to be drug dealers, baby factories and how to get to the post office for their monthly check.

So when it comes to representing Robeson County in Pembroke, Lumberton, Raleigh or Washington, D.C., your voice must speak across all of these issues.

The only business models that don’t fail in Robeson County are the ones that depend on an uneducated population who care enough about survival to allow themselves, when needed, to be treated as second-class wage earners without benefits and often times without dignity.

The economic potential of Robeson County is not going to change until we fix her heart, her hands, her mind, her back and position her eyes toward a better future.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville