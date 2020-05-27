Letter attacking Tillis demonstrates partisan amnesia

To the editor,

Oh me. Not again.

After responding to my good friend’s misalignment of Congressman Dan Bishop’s character and conservative values last month, I find another verbal leap of mischief afoot in the Letters to the Editor section of The Robesonian.

My friend’s May 26 outburst attacking U.S. Sen. Tillis’ commonsense plan to hold China accountable for COVID-19 brought me to conclude the author has a severe case of partisan amnesia. His letter suggests that Tillis’ plan to fight back against China’s malpractice isn’t a strong policy because he and Trump didn’t act early enough on COVID-19. Give me a break.

The truth is that President Trump did more to combat COVID-19 than anyone because he banned travel from China as early as Jan. 31, which all experts say bought critical time to prepare for the virus. The president wouldn’t have been able to take that action at all if the Democrats had their way. Joe Biden called the ban xenophobic and Nancy Pelosi filed a bill to repeal the travel ban while telling folks to visit Chinatown as late as Feb. 24.

And what was Sen. Tillis doing the day Pelosi made those comments? He was on the ground getting the U.S. prepared for a pandemic, ramping up testing procedures, and working to pass relief legislation for American workers who were losing their jobs!

So, not only did Trump and Tillis act quickly for policies to mitigate the virus, but they had a plan to recover the costs by making China pay. Make no mistake, studies have shown that if the Chinese government had acted three weeks earlier, cases of the virus could have been cut by 95%. That’s why Sen. Tillis’ efforts to hold China accountable via his 18-point plan, with full details at https://www.tillis.senate.gov/ , will impose sanctions on China and move manufacturing back to the U.S. Durn, maybe some good, old-fashioned textile jobs will come back to Robeson County!

Tillis and Trump are going after China because it’s way overdue. Former VP and now, presidential contender Joe Biden and his sidekick Cal Cunningham, who was recruited to run against Tillis this November, have done nothing to keep China honest in trade and in the handling of the virus. Sen. Tillis and President Trump will stand up to China while the Biden/Cunningham team will let China have their way.

Bo Biggs

Lumberton