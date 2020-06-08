Fear at work during time of pandemic

To the editor,

God didn’t give us a spirit of fear, but power, love and a sound mind. Satan uses fear and doubt on this world. Fear is what is at work with this crazy shutdown that could destroy America if it goes on long enough.

I believe the Democrats and fake news media would like for this to keep going on to hurt President Trump. The Democrats and lying news media hate President Trump so much there’s nothing they won’t do, even destroy the economy of America. Why do they hate one of the greatest presidents this world has ever seen. Why did most of the world hate Jesus Christ and still do hate that He died for the whole world?

In the name of Jesus I open the blinded minds of the world.

Just as many professional people are saying, we shouldn’t have shut down America because of COVID-19. So if I die of age or precondition illness, I’ll go home to be with Jesus.

Don’t shut down this nation and destroy and make life so hard for millions of people. We obeyed the N.C. law and stopped all indoor church services. I hope the shutdown saved lives. Now it’s time to open up America.

I pray all come to repentance and be born again by asking God to save your soul, accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior. He died on the old rugged cross for all people.

God loves you, and I love all souls.

Pastor James Mitchell

Siler City