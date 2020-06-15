When called Lumberton police officers kind, patient, and share their humanity

To the editor,

For almost 8 years, I’ve lived with my father in a one-story brick house near the Lumberton hospital. A stroke took out part of his brain and refilled it with delusions.

One of Dad’s recurring delusions is that we live in a mobile home and we’re trespassing here. At times, he is distraught and insists beyond all reason and proof that this is not his home. At those times, he won’t eat or sleep inside because he doesn’t want to be arrested.

Dad respects authority and only a uniformed police officer can convince him that he’s in his own home during these especially confused evenings. So, over the years, I’ve called the Lumberton police a handful of times to help us. My request is simple: Please tell my father that this is his home so he will eat dinner and go to bed.

Each time I call, an officer drives up in the police car and politely introduces her or himself to Dad. They read the property deed, then respectfully assure Dad that he’s at his own home, that it’s alright to go inside to eat and sleep. They stay and chat a few minutes, letting Dad tell them a story or two and thank them. Sometimes they also pull me aside to express concern for me. Then it’s back in their car to handle more problematic police matters.

The dispatcher at the police station never asks what color Dad is. Some officers have been women, some men; some new to the job, some with a decade or two of police experience; some darker-skinned, some lighter skinned. Whatever their differences, they were invariably kind and caring.

I appreciate the Lumberton Police Department that allows its officers to help solve our little problems. Dad and I are both grateful to each officer who shares her or his humanity with us.

Mary Storms

Lumberton NC