To the editor,

My father is James “Pete” Storms. He’s 94 years old, a blue collar retiree from a large family of “dirt-farmers.” If you’re a longtime local, you might correctly guess that he’s originally from Bladenboro.

Dad wasn’t a Boy Scout but he lived by their code … “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” He isn’t perfect, but I think he’s darn close.

Of Dad’s traits, the first word that comes to my mind is kind, maybe followed by loving, decent, thankful. This isn’t just my opinion.

“Uncle Pete may be the kindest man I’ve known,” recently said one of my cousins who lived near Mom and Dad for years.

“Mr. Pete is the kindest man I’ve ever met,” is what one young caregiver told me a few years ago. Others also say what a wonderful father he must’ve been when I was growing up. Yes, of course, he was.

Even as a child I watched Dad treat everyone with kindness. Now he gets it back in love and joy, especially from his caregivers. Still, I was a bit surprised the first time someone here mentioned his unique brand of kindness. That’s just Dad, I thought. I’ve always known that all fathers weren’t like him, but really, how special was he?

As I live with him again, I know that my father is very special. Looking back through my entire life, I realize that he never, NEVER raised his voice to me — or anyone else that I’m aware of. I think about this almost daily now as I help him in a not-always-patient voice and manner.

Dad never demeaned me, never criticized me. He treated me the way he wanted me to treat others. When others would’ve lectured me, Dad taught me through parables and patience. (Of course, someone had to discipline and lecture me — poor Mom.)

I’ll close with an opinion for the opinion page: We wouldn’t have the problems we have in this society or this world if all fathers — and mothers — were as kind as Dad. My son has learned Dad’s lessons and tries to emulate his grandfather’s kindness. And his son will be a better human being and leave the world a better place for that. Pete, thanks for your legacy of kindness.

Mary Storms

Lumberton