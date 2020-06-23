Bomb throwers from the back bench

To the editor,

Using strong language, Sen. Danny Britt,R-Robeson/Columbus counties, recently called out Gov. Roy Cooper over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter crisis.

Sen. Britt called Gov. Cooper a coward for taking the slow road to reforms in the wake of the international furor over police killings of Black persons. Britt also fired off a salvo over the governor’s continuing restrictions on churches.

Some of Britt’s language regarding Gov. Cooper’s handling of the pandemic bordered on ludicrous, invoking “Mao’s China.” He called the governor’s slowness to open churches, “unspeakably disturbing” and an “outrageous overstep of government authority that infringes on basic First Amendment rights.”

Whether Britt is a designated Republican mouthpiece or forging out on his own is a good question. Better question: Is Britt right being irresponsible with the health and welfare of North Carolinians as cases of COVID-19 increase with business openings?

Based on different judicial views, the first amendment is either very specific that government cannot restrict religion in any way; or if you take the time to read the entire Constitution, government is endowed with the primary responsibility to look after the “general Welfare” of the people.

As for Cooper’s so-called cowardice over police reforms, the governor is taking a measured and deliberate approach that distances decisions from the heat of protests. Fixing racism, even in one corner of the nation, is a near impossible task.

Britt and his Republican friends would wave a magic wand over the issue and hope that the protests go away. This is an extreme top down approach from a crew of white, elderly men with no history of transparency or inclusion.

Like Trump, Britt and his allies are caught between their hard-core conservative constituents, who wonder why we don’t shoot protesters, and doing the right thing by delivering real justice to groups of people who have been systematically discriminated against for the 400 years of American history.

The governor is no coward. He has stood at the microphone and made the difficult decisions.

Cooper is behaving like a leader who knows where the buck stops. Because he is not the decision maker, Sen. Britt may cast stones while remaining free of responsibility for the lives of fellow North Carolinians.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton